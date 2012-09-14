Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Hair Salon , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers specialty expert hair salon services that include women’s haircuts, men’s haircuts, hair color,(expert colorist specializing in balayage and ombre)... Hair Stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

Chakra Beauty Salon, by Erika Avendano, offers full hair and makeup services including: women’s and men’s haircuts, hair color, hairstyles, highlights, balayage, ombre, blowouts, deep conditioning... Hairdreams laserbeamer nano hair extensions , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Product

Hairdreams laserbeamer nano premium luxury european 100% human hair extensions offered exclusively by certified hairdreams specialist Erika Avendano of north county San Diego Beauty Salon Chakra Beauty... TV Film makeup artist / hair stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

Outside of her beauty salon, Erika Avendano is a well established key celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist for print, commercial television, webfomercials, and film. Other mobile MUAH services include... wedding airbrush makeup artist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

Wedding Airbrush Makeup Artist and bridal wedding hair stylist, Erika Avendano, has trained and worked alongside some of the best wedding makeup artist and hair stylist in the industry in both San Diego... wedding hair stylist , from Chakra Beauty Salon

Service

WEDDING SERVICES Include : mobile beauty service, on Location Hair Styling, wedding trials, airbrush bridal makeup, All day makeup primer for all day wear, wedding makeup, bridal makeup trial run with... Products & Services 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

