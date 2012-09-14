|
|
|
|AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &...
|
|Avreen Salon & Spa New Hyde Park, NY
Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey.
|
|Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc Vancouver, Canada
Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular...
|
|Blue Water Spa Raleigh, NC
Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law.
|
|Chakra Beauty Salon san marcos, ca
Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego...
|
|Haircolorxperts Raleigh, NC
HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging...
|
|Iatria Day Spa Raleigh, NC
Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments,...
|
|Kultures Salon and Spa Chicago, IL
Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's...
|
|Lemon Tree Levittown, NY
The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and...
|
|Phase 2 Hairdressing East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Phase 2 Hairdressing, set in the beautiful surroundings of Wealden House, offers personal one-to-one consultations before any hair preparations...
|
|R.O.I. Nail Salon
Originally established in 1994 in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood, R.O.I. Salon recently relocated to Cameron Village to accommodate...
|
|Radiance Medspa of South Miami Miami, FL
Radiance Medspa of South Miami sets itself apart from many other competitors by offering the most contemporary aesthetic medical procedures Botox, ...
|
|Rodolfo Valentin NEW YORK, NY
Top hair salons NYC, hair extensions salons, by Rodolfo Valentin, named top hair colorists in NYC, by NYC Guide, trademark owner of the...
|
|Spagoda Mableton, GA
Spagoda is the nation’s leading provider of Spa experiences. With an extensive network of over 2,000 spas, Spagoda’s spas blanket...
|
|Wake Up Beautiful LLC Laguna Niguel, CA
Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and...
