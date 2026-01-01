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Beauty Salons

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Company Profiles

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Avreen Salon & Spa

Avreen Salon & Spa

Avreen Salon and Spa provides a wonderfully peaceful atmosphere, creating a perfect background for your restorative and relaxing journey. Our approach to beauty is through health and wellness to...

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Beauty In Motion Wellness Inc

Started in 2001, Beauty In Motion is the world's first international mobile spa company. Over 20,000 customers later, it is the most popular on-site spa option serving Cascadia visitors and residents...

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa

Blue Water Spa is a RaleighDay Spa and medical Spa owned and operated by board certified plastic surgeon Michael law and his wife Kile Law. Blue Water Spa is a designated Black Diamond Account with...

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon

Chakra Beauty Salon, by celebrity stylist Erika Avendano, offers certified luxury premium hair extensions by Hairdreams nano, San Diego wedding airbrush makeup, San Marcos, Carlsbad, hair salon, hair...

Elraha

Elraha

www.elraha.com

Haircolorxperts

Haircolorxperts

HCX salons provide expert hair color, cutting and styling, with an emphasis on consistent quality service. The salons offer CyberImaging technology to allow clients to consider a number of hairstyle...

Iatria Day Spa

Iatria Day Spa

Erika Mangrum is the President of Iatria Day Spa, which specializes in such services as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, body treatments, waxing, tinting, laser hair removal, and spa day...

Kultures Salon and Spa

Kultures Salon and Spa

Get the treatment of a celebrity without the celebrity price. Victoria and Danka have opened a full service private salon and spa in Chicago's River North Neighborhood. Both are accomplished video,...

Lemon Tree

Lemon Tree

The Lemon Tree is one of the nation’s top franchises specializing in value-oriented family hair care. Quality, Value, Training and Family. It is what you can expect with a Lemon Tree franchise...

Phase 2 Hairdressing

Phase 2 Hairdressing

Phase 2 Hairdressing, set in the beautiful surroundings of Wealden House, offers personal one-to-one consultations before any hair preparations begin, and up-to-the-minute cuts and colours with...

R.O.I. Nail Salon

R.O.I. Nail Salon

Originally established in 1994 in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood, R.O.I. Salon recently relocated to Cameron Village to accommodate the firm’s rapidly expanding clientele. A...

Radiance Medspa of South Miami

Radiance Medspa of South Miami

Radiance Medspa of South Miami sets itself apart from many other competitors by offering the most contemporary aesthetic medical procedures Botox,  Restylane, Microdermabrasion, Laser Hair...

Rodolfo Valentin

Rodolfo Valentin

Top hair salons NYC, hair extensions salons, by Rodolfo Valentin, named top hair colorists in NYC, by NYC Guide, trademark owner of the hair infusion extensions, designer of the worlwide famous wigs...

Spagoda

Spagoda

Spagoda is the nation’s leading provider of Spa experiences. With an extensive network of over 2,000 spas, Spagoda’s spas blanket North America. Spagoda is committed to continue coupling...

Wake Up Beautiful LLC

Wake Up Beautiful LLC

Wake Up Beautiful Spa provides the very best in Microblading and Permanent Makeup, Hi-Tech Facials, Medical Services, Endermologie, and Eyelash Extensions. We are the only same day appointment...

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