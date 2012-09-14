PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) 7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95 - Product
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less, from Soul Currency Institute
$24.95 - Product
A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute
Service
As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference, from Soul Currency Institute
$0.00 - Service
Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...
State-of-the-art-academics State-of-the-art-academics, from Mount Carmel Youth Ranch
Service
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Therapeutic Catholic Boarding School that provides one of the best values in the industry for the services provided. Services we provide are: Teacher assisted Individual learning...
Wedding in Northern Ohio Wedding in Northern Ohio, from Weddings by Jester
$250.00 - Service
Northern Ohio is defined as any location north of Interstate 70 and includes any northern location outside the I-270 loop around Columbus. Rehearsals are additional in Northern Ohio.
Wedding in Ross County Wedding in Ross County, from Weddings by Jester
$50.00 - Service
Wedding ceremony performed anywhere within Ross County Ohio. Rehearsals are an additional fee. No additional fees for travel within Ross County Ohio.
Wedding in Southern Ohio Wedding in Southern Ohio, from Weddings by Jester
$150.00 - Service
Southern Ohio is defined as any location south of Interstate 70 and includes any location within the I-270 loop around Columbus. Rehearsals are extra.
