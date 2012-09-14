Post Profile for Your Business
Religious Organizations
Religious Organizations
Patrick Henry College
Purcellville, VA
At Patrick Henry College, students receive a broad-based baccalaureate education that stresses content, the imitation of excellence, the...
A Calling from the Wilderness
Malartic, Canada
Our Christian Mission and Vision: God has richly blessed us with a beautiful setting and eloquent facilities. We want to be obedient to...
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA
Silver Spring, MD
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, reformist and fast growing international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community...
Atma Jyoti Ashram
Borrego Springs, CA
Atma Jyoti Ashram is a spiritual institution devoted to the practice and teaching of Sanatana Dharma, the Eternal Religion, as found in...
Bay Area Pros
St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences...
Church of Scientology - London
London, United Kingdom
The Church of Scientology London was established over 50 years ago and has been a centre of knowledge and wisdom to thousands since it first...
Church of Scientology of San Diego
San Diego, CA
The word Scientology literally means "the study of truth." It comes from the Latin word "scio" meaning "knowing...
Church of Scientology UK
East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Scientology® contains effective answers to society’s most crucial problems, among them drug abuse, crime, education and decay...
Ecclesia Gnostica Bayani Universalis
Australia
Mystery School and Initiatic Order
Gavin Ministries
Minister Yvette Gavin and her husband James Gavin were inspired by God to form Gavin Ministries in 1995. The ministry encourages people...
God's Harbor Comminity Church
Saint Louis, MO
You can see here that we are not like most churches. We stick to the Word of God. We do not venture to change who a person is...
God's Harbor Community Church
saint louis, MO
We are a Gay Christian Church Located in Saint Louis, MO. We offer free bible abuse support and a regular worship service.
Hand in Hand Ministries
Wollescote, Stourbridge, United Kingdom
Hand in Hand Ministries is a Christian Outreach service operating in Thailand. We offer practical help and support to Thai women and children...
HisShoes
HisShoes concentrates on youth issues from Jesus Christ’s perspective, or simply, HisShoes. HisShoes is a ministry...
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch
Powell, WY
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on...
New Found Life Ministries
Independence, MO
New Found Life Ministries birthed out of the destruction of hurricane Katrina has dedicated it's Ministry to providing spiritual healing...
New Life Ministries
Syracuse, NY
Informal, Christ-based study fellowship with a balance of personal sharing, and inductive study of the Bible, with the mission of making...
Northwest Hills Baptist Church
Baptist Church. Christian School. Thank you for your interest in NW Hills Baptist Church. God is doing some amazing things...
Penn View Visuals
Penns Creek, PA
Penn View Visuals is the premier producer of Children's Stories and Children's Songs for use in Sunday School, Junior Church, Vacation Bible...
Poetry 4 Jesus
San Bernardino, CA
Poetry4Jesus is a Spoken Word Ministry that consist of Poets from around the world. - with individualistic styles and poetry -- all edifying...
Saint Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church
Arlington, MA
Saint Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church. Our parish is located at 735 Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington, Massachusetts,...
Soul Currency Institute
FL
The Soul Currency Institute, a nonprofit organization established in early 2006, offers training in spiritually oriented entrepreneurship;...
South Bay Church
Riverview, FL
If you are new to our church family, a first time guest, or someone searching for God and a church you can call home…allow me to...
Weddings by Jester
Chillicothe, OH
Licensed non denominational minister / officiant serving all of Ohio. The originations of Weddings by Jester was born from a friend's daughter...
Whitelight Holistic Resource Center
Kansas City, MO
The mission of Whitelight Holistic Resource Center is to provide an open space, qualified natural healers and educational services to assist...
