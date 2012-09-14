PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Religious Organizations
Patrick Henry College Patrick Henry College Purcellville, VA
At Patrick Henry College, students receive a broad-based baccalaureate education that stresses content, the imitation of excellence, the... 
A Calling from the Wilderness A Calling from the Wilderness Malartic, Canada
Our Christian Mission and Vision: God has richly blessed us with a beautiful setting and eloquent facilities. We want to be obedient to... 
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA Silver Spring, MD
Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, reformist and fast growing international movement within Islam. Founded in 1889, the Community... 
Atma Jyoti Ashram Atma Jyoti Ashram Borrego Springs, CA
Atma Jyoti Ashram is a spiritual institution devoted to the practice and teaching of Sanatana Dharma, the Eternal Religion, as found in... 
Bay Area Pros Bay Area Pros St. Petersburg, FL
GO GLOBAL™ | BAY AREA PROS is a pint-sized Public Relations, Business Consulting and Professional Services firm that engages audiences... 
Church of Scientology - London Church of Scientology - London London, United Kingdom
The Church of Scientology London was established over 50 years ago and has been a centre of knowledge and wisdom to thousands since it first... 
Church of Scientology of San Diego Church of Scientology of San Diego San Diego, CA
The word Scientology literally means "the study of truth." It comes from the Latin word "scio" meaning "knowing... 
Church of Scientology UK Church of Scientology UK East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Scientology® contains effective answers to society’s most crucial problems, among them drug abuse, crime, education and decay... 
Ecclesia Gnostica Bayani Universalis Ecclesia Gnostica Bayani Universalis Australia
Mystery School and Initiatic Order 
Gavin Ministries Gavin Ministries
Minister Yvette Gavin and her husband James Gavin were inspired by God to form Gavin Ministries in 1995. The ministry encourages people... 
God's Harbor Comminity Church God's Harbor Comminity Church Saint Louis, MO
You can see here that we are not like most churches.  We stick to the Word of God.  We do not venture to change who a person is... 
God's Harbor Community Church God's Harbor Community Church saint louis, MO
We are a Gay Christian Church Located in Saint Louis, MO. We offer free bible abuse support and a regular worship service. 
Hand in Hand Ministries Hand in Hand Ministries Wollescote, Stourbridge, United Kingdom
Hand in Hand Ministries is a Christian Outreach service operating in Thailand. We offer practical help and support to Thai women and children... 
HisShoes HisShoes
HisShoes concentrates on youth issues from Jesus Christ’s perspective, or simply, HisShoes.   HisShoes is a ministry... 
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Mount Carmel Youth Ranch Powell, WY
Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on... 
New Found Life Ministries New Found Life Ministries Independence, MO
New Found Life Ministries birthed out of the destruction of hurricane Katrina has dedicated it's Ministry to providing spiritual healing... 
New Life Ministries New Life Ministries Syracuse, NY
Informal, Christ-based study fellowship with a balance of personal sharing, and inductive study of the Bible, with the mission of making... 
Northwest Hills Baptist Church Northwest Hills Baptist Church
Baptist Church. Christian School. Thank you for your interest in NW Hills Baptist Church.  God is doing some amazing things... 
Penn View Visuals Penn View Visuals Penns Creek, PA
Penn View Visuals is the premier producer of Children's Stories and Children's Songs for use in Sunday School, Junior Church, Vacation Bible... 
Poetry 4 Jesus Poetry 4 Jesus San Bernardino, CA
Poetry4Jesus is a Spoken Word Ministry that consist of Poets from around the world. - with individualistic styles and poetry -- all edifying... 
Saint Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church Saint Athanasius Greek Orthodox Church Arlington, MA
Saint Athanasius the Great Greek Orthodox Church. Our parish is located at 735 Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington, Massachusetts,... 
Soul Currency Institute Soul Currency Institute FL
The Soul Currency Institute, a nonprofit organization established in early 2006, offers training in spiritually oriented entrepreneurship;... 
South Bay Church South Bay Church Riverview, FL
If you are new to our church family, a first time guest, or someone searching for God and a church you can call home…allow me to... 
Weddings by Jester Weddings by Jester Chillicothe, OH
Licensed non denominational minister / officiant serving all of Ohio. The originations of Weddings by Jester was born from a friend's daughter... 
Whitelight Holistic Resource Center Whitelight Holistic Resource Center Kansas City, MO
The mission of Whitelight Holistic Resource Center is to provide an open space, qualified natural healers and educational services to assist... 
