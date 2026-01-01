Products & Services Car Rentals Drive South Africa $0.00Service Drive South Africa offers the best rates with the widest range of mileage/insurance options and professional service for car rental South Africa. All rental cars are low-mileage, late model vehicles. Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit fordfix.info $40.00Product The Fordfix kit is a relay and control circuit that goes between the battery and the cruise control switch. The relay replaces the switch and is operated by the control circuit and the Cruise control...