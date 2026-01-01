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Within Passenger Car Rental & Leasing

Products & Services

Car Rentals

Car Rentals

Drive South Africa

$0.00Service

Drive South Africa offers the best rates with the widest range of mileage/insurance options and professional service for car rental South Africa. All rental cars are low-mileage, late model vehicles.

Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit

Ford Cruise Control Repair Kit

fordfix.info

$40.00Product

The Fordfix kit is a relay and control circuit that goes between the battery and the cruise control switch. The relay replaces the switch and is operated by the control circuit and the Cruise control...

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