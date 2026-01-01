Products & Services

Within Charter Bus Industry

Products & Services

Hummer Limo Wedding

Hummer Limo Wedding

A Perfect Limo Inc.

$1,000.00Service

3 hours of service in a Hummer Limo with hardwood floors, xbox, karaoke, laser show, fog machine, dvd player, fireplace and more. Chauffeurs are well groomed, wear white gloves and are non-smoking!

Wellington to Rotorua

Wellington to Rotorua

KiWi Traveller

Service

KiWi TRAVELLER is a locally owned independent company that really does care about you - our customers. We operate a daily service between Wellington, New Zealand’s most important city and...

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