Products & Services Hummer Limo Wedding A Perfect Limo Inc. $1,000.00Service 3 hours of service in a Hummer Limo with hardwood floors, xbox, karaoke, laser show, fog machine, dvd player, fireplace and more. Chauffeurs are well groomed, wear white gloves and are non-smoking! Wellington to Rotorua KiWi Traveller Service KiWi TRAVELLER is a locally owned independent company that really does care about you - our customers. We operate a daily service between Wellington, New Zealand’s most important city and...