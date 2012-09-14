|
Hummer Limo Wedding, from A Perfect Limo Inc.
$1,000.00
3 hours of service in a Hummer Limo with hardwood floors, xbox, karaoke, laser show, fog machine, dvd player, fireplace and more. Chauffeurs are well groomed, wear white gloves and are non-smoking! This...
Wellington to Rotorua, from KiWi Traveller
KiWi TRAVELLER is a locally owned independent company that really does care about you - our customers.
We operate a daily service between Wellington, New Zealand’s most important city and Rotorua,...
