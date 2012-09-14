Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

AcuMatch-RS400 , from eMatchopolis

Service

AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even imagined...

DateGuard , from eMatchopolis

Service

How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID verification...

MatchMaster , from eMatchopolis

Service

Society has conditioned us to believe that finding love should come easily and romance is either there or it is not. We all know that is not necessarily the case. Some- times we just need a little bit...

$1 Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.00 - Service

Order $1 Hosting 1 GB Web Hosting Storage 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth 1 Domain 1 Email Accounts No Setup Fee, Yearly Payment Free Fantastico Free RV Site Builder

.com Domain Name Registration , from Gossimer

$9.95 - Product

Single domain name registration for a term of one year. Registering a domain name allows the registering person to obtain the ownership of the specified domain for the term agreed upon.

10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00 - Service

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

Advanced , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

$15.00 - Service

Agents ( 5+) Advanced Customization Transfer Chat Multiple Website Support (5) Departmental Chat (5+) IP Restrictions SSL Encryptions Customizable Audio Tune Agent Avatar Offline messages delivery on mail Show/Hide...

Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer

Business Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.45 - Service

Order Business Hosting: 1 GB Web Hosting Storage, 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico and Free RV SiteBuilder

Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95 - Service

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors

Cloud Computing , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net’s Cloud Computing service lets consumers and businesses use applications without installation. It also lets them access their personal files at any computer with internet access. LV.Net does...

Colocation / Hosting , from LV.Net

Service

The Las Vegas colocation hosting facility delivers enterprise-class security amenities, flexible bandwidth, storage and rack space options, around-the-clock technical support and monitoring capabilities,...

Complete Site Design - View Our Portfolio , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00 - Service

We offer complete site design and redesign. Click on the link below to view our full online portfolio: http://www.kmwebdesigns.com/portfolio.shtml

Consumer Panels , from Authentic Response

Service

High quality consumer panels that provide representative samples of your target market and/or audience.

Dedicated/Virtual Servers , from Williams Web Solutions

Product

When it comes to server--dedicated or virtual--needs, a one-size-fits-all solution will not work. By learning what your needs are, we can provide a server solution that works for you...without breaking...

Domain Name Registration , from Indichosts.net

$0.00 - Service

Register a .com .net .org domain name for $8.64/year & get lower prices as you go along. To get .com price $7.99/year today, register 5 domain names or prepay $27.00, adjustable in your domain name purchases.

Domain Registration and Transferring , from KMWeb Designs

$15.00 - Service

We can register domain names for $15/year. Transferring and redirecting domains is free.

Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development , from Zaidsoft

$0.00 - Service

Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...

dotDefender Web Application Security , from Applicure Technologies

Product

Enterprise-Class Application Security One of the biggest threats for online businesses, large and small, is that of security risks in web applications. The fact is, hackers are constantly probing the...

E-commerce , from Opel Graphics

Service

Custom eCommerce Solutions A successful eCommerce strategy is more than an online shopping cart. It is a comprehensive solution based on your needs and your client's preferences. The series of Opel...

E-Commerce Design & Development , from Merlee Designs

Service

1. Complete online store solution including inventory management, shipping solutions, payment processing and online administration 2. Up to three languages available 3. Strategic Reports to view...

E-Commerce Online Store Develeopment , from Affordable Web Design and Marketing, Inc.

Service

E-Commerce Online Store Develeopment services for small and mid-sized businesses. The Best E-Commerce and Online Store System for your business. We provide you with the fastest, easiest way to...

eCommerce/Shopping Cart Solutions , from KMWeb Designs

$0.00 - Product

Have your own secure store on the web by tapping into our powerful, easy to use and 100% secure shopping cart solution. Process credit cards, e-checks, manage customer accounts and inventory, promote specials,...

Email Marketing System , from Apricot Hosting Solutions

$0.00 - Service

Apricot Hosting's easy to use Email Marketing is the leading web-based email marketing service used by over 75,000 small businesses and associations. With Apricot eMarketing, you can create email newsletters...

Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00 - Service

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer

Flash Animation , from Opel Graphics

Service

Flash programming, in the wrong hands, is a terrible waste of animation. In the right hands, it can enhance your site like no other technology. Opel Graphics has good hands. Flash animation, database...

Forms Analysis & Design , from Merlee Designs

Service

1. Analyze your existing forms to determine if they can be improved or redesigned to better meet your needs or to match your identity 2. Create electronic versions of your paper forms 3. Fill-and-print...

Free , from Star CPWebHosting Pvt. Ltd.

Service

Unlimited Chats Basic customization Chat Reports & Rating Chat History(1 Month) Offline Form Visitor Profile Widget Position Language Localization

Graphic Design , from Praxis Design Studios

Product

Being bombarded with an immeasurable amount of visual information everyday, it is paramount to catch and hold the attention of your audience. At Praxis, we take on this challenge daily using our own unique...

High Speed Wireless Internet , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net provides "true" high-speed mobile wifi / wireless infrastructure to Public Safety, commercial and casual users through a "best in class" network. LV.Net provides now Point-to-Point...

Host Directory Mashup , from Your Hosting Store

$0.00 - Service

As a vendor-neutral, multi-source Host Directory for web hosting buyer's of all experience levels - only the most reliable, trustworthy and professional web hosting providers are included.

Hosting Services , from Computer Solutions 911

$12.50 - Service

Disk space 250 MB Traffic (monthly data transfer) 3GB Transfer from another host FREE Email-Unlimited accounts FrontPage Extensions PHP4 PERL My SQL, SSI, SSL, CGI, SSH Archive Manager Domain Parking 24/7...

iMLM , from Zaidsoft

$0.00 - Product

iMLM is complete Multilevel Marketing (MLM) Software. It provides online geneology viewing, online shopping cart based sales tools, business volume and commission calculation. iMLM has been developed...

Internet Marketing Services , from NetScope, Inc.

Service

NetScope, Inc. offers a wide range of internet marketing solutions to help launch a new Web site, drive additional traffic to existing Web sites, or promote products/services. Search Engine Marketing...

Internet Marketing Services , from Affordable Web Design and Marketing, Inc.

Service

1. Search Engine Optimization Top 10 positioning in search engines is the most effective form of online marketing. Our proven procedure will guarantee top 10 results. 2. Pay Per Click management...

iPhone & Android Mobile Apps , from Madgex

Product

Advanced job seeker apps for iPhone and Android smart phone devices that drive additional traffic to your job board.

Job Board Software , from Madgex

Product

The award winning Madgex job board platform powers over 250 job boards across the world including The Guardian, Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Incisive Media.

Linux Personal Shared Hosting Plan , from Cirrus Tech Ltd.

$6.49 - Service

Unix / Linux operating system integrates a powerful application environment for supporting innovative XML Web services with enhanced applications that improve process efficiency. Our Affordable Linux /...

Literature Analysis & Design , from Merlee Designs

Service

1. Promotional materials such as flyers, brochures, product information, specifications, advertisements 2. stationery items such as letterhead, envelopes, postcards, notepads, folders 3. Business...

Microwave Point-to-Point , from LV.Net

Service

LV.Net has the fastest Microwave infrastructure in the Las Vegas Valley. From 1Mbps to 1000+ Mbps. All around southern Nevada LV.Net can provide you with 1st class Microwave or wireless internet service. With...

Monthly Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$3.50 - Service

Order Monthly Hosting: 5 GB Web Hosting Storage, 10 GB Monthly Bandwidth, 10 Email Accounts, 10 Domains, Free Fantastico, Free RV Site Builder

Multimedia CD-Rom Interactives , from Praxis Design Studios

Product

An interactive CD-Rom is an exciting format and cost-effective way for presenting corporate information, and marketing material. CD-Roms can deliver an interactive product demonstration or a captivating...

MyExamCenter.com , from Sinatabu Inc.

$0.00 - Service

MyExamCenter.com is a subscription online learning management webportal for parents and students in grades K-12. Parents are able to subscribe to the services and add their children as students. The...

Omnistar Article , from Omnistar Interactive

$157.00 - Product

Omnistar Article is a php article software that allows anyone to easily generate php code to integrate into your site, whether it is for a blog, press releases page, customers page, or for any other purpose.

Omnistar Cart , from Omnistar Interactive

$24.95 - Product

Omnistar Cart is a website shopping cart. This ecommerce store software includes two easy methods of integration. The first method for beginners allows you to totally build your e-store from a secure administrative...

Omnistar Drive , from Omnistar Interactive

$187.00 - Product

Omnistar Drive is a PHP file manager that enables non-technical users to easily share and manage files online from anywhere, using only a web browser. This web based file manager was developed to give...

Omnistar Forms , from Omnistar Interactive

$87.00 - Product

Omnistar Forms makes it easy to create professional HTML Forms with no technical expertise. Our email form software allows you to create forms with unlimited fields and stores the information in a protected...

Omnistar Kbase , from Omnistar Interactive

$257.00 - Product

Omnistar Kbase is a dynamic knowledge base software that allows you to create a repository of searchable and useful information for your staff and web site visitors. Our faq management software has hundreds...

Omnistar Live , from Omnistar Interactive

$147.00 - Product

Omnistar Live is a web based help desk tool that includes live chat, ticket support (web and email based), knowledgebase, document manager and troubleshooter all in one easy to use solution. This customer...