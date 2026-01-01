Products & Services

Within Photographers

Products & Services

Albums

Albums

Windmill Photography

Product

Windmill offers beautiful albums in wide varieties of styles and materials. Contact us for more information. (631) 424-7797

Custom Framing

Custom Framing

Windmill Photography

Service

Windmill can mat and frame your portraits in archival quality frames, so they last forever. Contact us for more information! (631) 424-7797

EM Profile CARCLUB

EM Profile CARCLUB

EndlessMotions

$500.00Service

The EM Car Club Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It contains information each car club member including club history,...

EM Profile CORPORATE

EM Profile CORPORATE

EndlessMotions

$600.00Service

The Corporate EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It is very versatile and can be modified to fit the specific needs for...

EM Profile INDIVIDUAL

EM Profile INDIVIDUAL

EndlessMotions

$300.00Service

The Individual EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card.  It contains detailed information about your car and includes...

EM Profile MODEL

EM Profile MODEL

EndlessMotions

$300.00Service

The Individual EM Profile is a fully personalized, custom-designed multimedia presentation on a CD the size of a business card. It is different from the other EM Profiles because it is tailored...

Event Photography

Event Photography

S.D. Mack Pictures

$200.00Service

Event Photography features picture perfect high end digital photos for $200 per hour, unlimited in number and includes online viewing and ordering of photographic prints.

Message On Hold

Message On Hold

aspMEDIA

$0.00Service

Are your customers falling asleep while waiting for you to answer? Any size company can benefit from using Message On Hold programs to promote their products and services and to make the most...

Photography

Photography

Alexis Evanoff Productions

$500.00Service

Alexis Evanoff Productions creates custom-made packages to fit your needs. For an estimate, please email Alexis directly at alexisevanoff [at] gmail [dot] com or lex [at] alexisevanoff [dot] dk

Web Design

Web Design

Bulkley Photography

$0.00Service

We offer a complete web design service including domain name registration and hosting.  We offer complete e-commerce solutions for your business needs.

Yosemite Advanced Photography Session

Yosemite Advanced Photography Session

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$275.00Service

Premium services are available for more experienced photo enthusiasts who wish to apply finer points of photography in a natural setting. These tours will focus on advanced techniques for...

Yosemite Explorer Master Photography Workshop

Yosemite Explorer Master Photography Workshop

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$300.00Service

Take control of your camera under the direct tutelage of a master photographer. These sessions are suitable for a wide range of photography skills and will be developed and led by National Geographic...

Yosemite Family Hiking Tour

Yosemite Family Hiking Tour

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$50.00Service

Spend quality time with your family while learning the natural history of Yosemite. These interpretations combine short easy hikes with educational sessions that will benefit children and parents...

Yosemite Gentle Adventure Hike

Yosemite Gentle Adventure Hike

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$140.00Service

Enjoy a pleasant half-day hike away from the masses on a gentle trail in the Valley or High Country that will allow for opportunities to picnic alongside a meadow or take a dip in a lake. These tours...

Yosemite Moderate Hiking Tour

Yosemite Moderate Hiking Tour

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$155.00Service

A chance to spend a day on some of Yosemite's most scenic trails. Gain a different perspective of some of the distinct character of the Valley and high country on over 1600 miles of trails. Many...

Yosemite Nature Hikes

Yosemite Nature Hikes

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$100.00Service

Choose from the following offerings: Half & Full Day Nature Hikes or Transect Half & Full Day Wildflower Tours Half & Full Day Birding Tours Enroll in our Nature Excursion Series as...

Yosemite Snowshoe Hikes

Yosemite Snowshoe Hikes

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$80.00Service

Explore the quiet trails of Yosemite on a pair of snowshoes for a truly memorable experience. The winter months offer exclusive opportunities to enjoy some of Yosemite's less frequently visited...

Yosemite Speicalty Photography Session

Yosemite Speicalty Photography Session

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$250.00Service

Master the functionality of your camera while capturing images of landscapes and a diverse array of wildlife. These general sessions are suitable for all levels of photographers with various types of...

Yosemite Strenuous Hiking Tour

Yosemite Strenuous Hiking Tour

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$225.00Service

Challenge yourself on some of the most demanding terrain in Yosemite. Typical Strenuous Hikes would include trails to Upper Yosemite Falls, 4 Mile Trail-John Muir Trail Loop, and Mount Dana &...

Yosemite Twin Valleys Waterfall Workshops

Yosemite Twin Valleys Waterfall Workshops

Y explore Yosemite Adventures

$175.00Service

YOSEMITE TWIN VALLEYS WATERFALL WORKSHOPS (Mid May each year) Join us for the unique opportunity to explore the magnificence of Hetch Hetchy Valley and discover the lost treasure of Yosemite National...

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