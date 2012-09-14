|
|
|
|
Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems, from Bodyguards Security Guards USA
Product
Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders -
Remote Monitoring via Internet
Two Weeks Continuous Recording
|
|
|
|
Manned Guarding, from VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES
$0.00 - Service
Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing and...
|
|
|
|
Security, from Avante Security Inc.
Service
Security Services Include
• Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm.
• Crisis...
|
|
|
|
Security Guards, from Bodyguards Security Guards USA
$0.00 - Service
State Licensed, bonded and insured, armed and unarmed Security Guards.
We provide uniformed Guards, undercover or in executive attire.
We provide 24 hour security.
|
|
|
|
Security Guards, from Bodyguards Security Guards USA
$0.00 - Service
State licensed, bonded and insured private Security Guards - uniformed, undercover and executive attire - armed or unarmed.
24 hour security availability. All Guards are supervised and monitored by...
|
|
|
|
Surveillance, from North American Investigations
Service
Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases:
Catch a Cheating Spouse
Domestic Cases
Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations
Child Custody Cases
Tracking a Teen
Insurance Fraud
Workers Compensation...
|
|
|
|
Tracelet, from Avante Security Inc.
Product
The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children...