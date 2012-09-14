CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...

CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services , from International Investigators, Inc.

As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to conduct...

Child custody investigations , from TAMA Investigations

Do you think your child's other parent is unfit? Do you think you are the better parent? Do you have a custody case going before a judge? Do you need evidence to help you with custody or joint custody...

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

Attorneys, corporations and individuals rely on International Investigators, Inc. for definitive results in every type of legal matter: Background Research Investigations Child Custody Due Diligence Embezzlement Financial...

Computer Forensics , from High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge offers Digital Forensics expert service to eliminate the negative consequences and investigate cyber crime and fraud incidents.

Forensic Investigations , from International Investigators, Inc.

All too often, criminal matters are neglected or ignored by law enforcement and prosecutors. In such circumstances, International Investigators, Inc. has been effective in investigating and preparing...

GA private investigator , from TAMA Investigations

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to Alimony,...

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services , from International Investigators, Inc.

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of your...

Malware Analysis & Reverse Engineering , from High-Tech Bridge SA

During reverse engineering of a malware, certified experts of High-Tech Bridge will analyze malicious binary’s behavior and activities. Malware can be an executable file, system library, LKM (Loadable...

Penetration Testing , from High-Tech Bridge SA

A penetration test is a simulation of a hacker attack on a network, system, application or website, used to discover existing vulnerabilities and weaknesses before hackers find and exploit them. In other...

Private Detective , from TAMA Investigations

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to Alimony,...

Professional Engineering & Architectural Services , from Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini is committed to the concept of design integration. Our ability to offer our clients a creative architectural team, skilled engineering disciplines, talented technology consulting group,...

Security Awareness , from High-Tech Bridge SA

High-Tech Bridge's certified experts conduct professional security trainings for IT personnel through lectures and seminars.

Security Consulting , from High-Tech Bridge SA

Before or after a penetration test or security audit you might have a demand for IT security consulting in order to better understand your IT security strategy. High-Tech Bridge security experts are ready...

Source Code Review , from High-Tech Bridge SA

Our security experts will carefully examine each line of code in order to find vulnerabilities and weaknesses not automatically detected by automated security tools and scanners.

Surveillance , from North American Investigations

Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases: Catch a Cheating Spouse Domestic Cases Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations Child Custody Cases Tracking a Teen Insurance Fraud Workers Compensation...