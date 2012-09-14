PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Network Security Devices

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal...
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base...
Information Security Consulting Information Security Consulting, from Secure SMB
Service
It is more important than ever to manage the efficiency of your desktop and network infrastructure. Secure SMB adds value to your business by implementing solutions that meet your requirements and offload...
Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help