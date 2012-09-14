Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com NorthSeas Gal E/N - e-mail archiving appliance , from NorthSeas AMT

Product

The NorthSeas Gal E/N (pronounced Galleon) offers the same innovative e-mail storage functionality as the NorthSeas Guard E/N (pronounced Guardian) but in a fast,... NorthSeas Guard E/N - e-mail archiving appliance , from NorthSeas AMT

Product

Vendor-independent E-mail Archiving Appliance E-mail archiving is the process of storing e-mail messages in an independent network storage resource for the purposes... Products & Services 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

