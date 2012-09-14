Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows , from Imonggo POS Software

$0.00 - Product

Imonggo free POS system is the easiest point of sale on Earth. It is simple, intuitive yet powerful and scalable to handle multiple branches and unlimited users... And best of all, it's FREE for small... iPad POS for Restaurants , from aireus

Product

Like no other restaurant POS before, aireus is revolutionizing the way you meet your customer by introducing the iPad for restaurants. At the core of the professional product is a fully featured simple... MFK Sentinel Premium , from Aymer International LTD

Product

MFKeyboards offer high level keyboarding solutions for customer’s or employee’s identification - all integrated in one product - the Sentinel Keyboard. Equipped with Magnetic Card Reader, Smart... Point of Sale Reviews & Comparison 2009: Imonggo, Microsoft Point of Sale,QuickBooks POS, RMS Review , from Imonggo POS Software

$0.00 - Service

Point of Sale Software & System Reviews & Comparison ======================================= Imonggo Point of Sale was awarded the Best Business Software 2009 in the Point of Sales POS Software... Products & Services 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

