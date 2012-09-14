|
|
|
|aireus Toronto, Canada
A whole new kind of POS for your restaurant, A whole new kind of Company to deliver it What do you get when you throw POS for restaurant...
|
|Aymer International LTD Guernsey
Aymer International Limited is a leading developer and provider of security & identification solutions for financial, civilian and military...
|
|Imonggo POS Software Campbell, CA
Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution...
|
|iQmetrix Software Corp Regina, Canada
RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining...
|
|Lipman USA (LPMA) Rosh Haayin, Israel
Lipman is a leading worldwide provider of electronic payment systems. Lipman develops, manufactures and markets a variety of handheld, wireless...
