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Point-Of-Sale & Electronic Retail Systems

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Company Profiles

aireus

aireus

A whole new kind of POS for your restaurant, A whole new kind of Company to deliver it What do you get when you throw POS for restaurant experience, businessmen with respect for the bottom line and...

Aymer International LTD

Aymer International LTD

Aymer International Limited is a leading developer and provider of security & identification solutions for financial, civilian and military authorities worldwide. In this age of wide and easy...

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo POS Software

Imonggo Inc. (Imonggo Free POS Software / Online Point of Sale System) offers powerful and scalable web-based retail management solution that enables you to operate and manage hundreds of retail...

iQmetrix Software Corp

iQmetrix Software Corp

RetailiQ, the feature product of iQmetrix, is the Complete Retail Management System for the Cellular and Electronics Industry combining POS, CRM, Inventory, Accounting, HR, Marketing, Intranet and...

Lipman USA

Lipman USA

Lipman is a leading worldwide provider of electronic payment systems. Lipman develops, manufactures and markets a variety of handheld, wireless and landline POS terminals, electronic cash registers,...

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