Products & Services

Within Database & File Management Software

Gold Products & Services

Document Management Solutions

Document Management Solutions

Lineage

Service

Documents that don’t clearly communicate your message to current and potential customers waste time and money. It also makes your brand look bad if it seems like your business can’t...

Outsourced Print-To-Mail Solutions

Outsourced Print-To-Mail Solutions

Lineage

Service

Our print-to-mail service has complete outsourcing capabilities, meaning we are able to work with all of the continental US. From our world-class, secure mail processing facility in Kansas City, MO,...

Printing and Mailing Solutions

Printing and Mailing Solutions

Lineage

Service

Your business may be outgrowing your current printing and mailing equipment, causing delays and missed sales opportunities. Money is also lost due to fee overages from growing print jobs, trying to...

Products & Services

Adeptia BPM Server

Adeptia BPM Server

Adeptia Inc

$0.00Product

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server

Adeptia Data Transformation Server

Adeptia Inc

$0.00Service

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation...

Adeptia Integration Server

Adeptia Integration Server

Adeptia Inc

$0.00Product

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and...

Automatic Folder and File Synchronization

Automatic Folder and File Synchronization

Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

Keep your files synced so you can work wherever you like. Sync whole folders, or sync classes of files. Any file protected in the remote data center is available to sync between your computers.

Automatic Versioning

Automatic Versioning

Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

Ever need last week's version of a file? When Tilana Reserve protects your file modifications, each saved version is preserved. Retrieve any past version in seconds.

Backup Platinum

Backup Platinum

SoftLogica

$67.00Product

Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives,...

CloudBacko Lite

CloudBacko Lite

CloudBacko Corporation

$9.00Product

CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported...

CloudBacko Pro

CloudBacko Pro

CloudBacko Corporation

$39.00Product

CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster...

Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

Continuous Data Protection (CDP)

Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

New and modified files are protected automatically as you save. Tilana Reserve keeps encrypted copies of your files in a secure, off-site data center.

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds

Discovery Data

Service

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer...

custom programming

custom programming

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

Service

Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem...

Daffodil CRM

Daffodil CRM

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil CRM is a software that enables seamless coordination between sales, marketing, customer service, field support and other functions that handle customer contact for an enterprise.

Daffodil DB

Daffodil DB

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil DB is a J2EE certified, SQL-99 and JDBC standards compliant 100% Java database. It helps you build comprehensive, efficient and powerful relational database applications in Java to handle...

Daffodil Replicator

Daffodil Replicator

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil Replicator is an open source data synchronization software that ensures high availability of data in environments that make use of heterogeneous databases. Replicator can either capture a...

Data-Driven Market Insight

Data-Driven Market Insight

Discovery Data

Service

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the...

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary

Discovery Data

Product

Within this special report from Discovery Data is an analysis of rep movement for the three year period of 2009 to 2011 as well as separate analyses of the years 2010 and 2011. Which BD channels were...

eRAMP

eRAMP

Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

$0.00Product

The Right Solution for Every MERS® Member eRAMP is software that simplifies all MERS functions; Registration, Transfers, Deactivations and more. Working in harmony with your existing Loan...

Financial Services Industry Database

Financial Services Industry Database

Discovery Data

Service

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database...

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software

Lucina Health

Product

The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New...

Handy Recovery

Handy Recovery

SoftLogica

$30.00Product

Handy Recovery is a data recovery software designed to restore files deleted due to virus attacks, software faults, power failures or disk formatting. The program runs under Windows...

Hypnogenic Rain Screensaver

Hypnogenic Rain Screensaver

Sencesa Group

$10.00Product

Hypnogenic Rain is a relaxing animated screensaver. It does real-time image processing by using an amazing algorithm and a special effects to make your computer desktop look as if it is rippling. You...

Insurance Agent Database

Insurance Agent Database

Discovery Data

Service

The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million...

IntelliVIEW

IntelliVIEW

Synaptris Inc

Product

IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and...

Landscaping Business Software

Landscaping Business Software

Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Product

Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.

MERS Fraud Detection Tools standalone

MERS Fraud Detection Tools standalone

Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

$995.00Product

Standalone Fraud Detection with MERS Data, Batch Processing and a Comprehensive Risk Report With over 60% of all loans registered with MERS access to this valuable information to combat fraud is an...

MINGenerator

MINGenerator

Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

$495.00Product

If you need to generate MIN numbers this is the easiest solution available anywhere! MINGenerator is the ultimate system for creating MERS MIN numbers in bulk for your correspondents or internal...

Nethzah Contact Management

Nethzah Contact Management

Nethzah Inc

Product

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and...

Nethzah CRM

Nethzah CRM

Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively...

Nethzah Customer Help desk

Nethzah Customer Help desk

Nethzah Inc

Product

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal)

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal)

Nethzah Inc

Product

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100%...

Nethzah Defect Tracking

Nethzah Defect Tracking

Nethzah Inc

Product

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software

Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA)

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA)

Nethzah Inc

Product

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales...

Offshore Software Development

Offshore Software Development

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Service

Daffodil Solutions, services division of Daffodil Software is an offshore software development company that understands businesses and aims to deliver value to customers through its software...

Perpetual Off-Site File Storage

Perpetual Off-Site File Storage

Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

Deleted files are perpetually archived in your personal remote storage space, along with their version histories. You can restore them when ever you want them, not just for a month after they're...

Sencesa Flash Player

Sencesa Flash Player

Sencesa Group

$10.00Product

Sencesa Flash Player is a stand-alone player that enables Flash users to easily play their Flash movies(SWF , Flash files). Sencesa Flash Player offers a variety of playback capabilities (play,...

Sencesa PhotoStory 2005 - Organize Your Digital Photos

Sencesa PhotoStory 2005 - Organize Your Digital Photos

Sencesa Group

$85.00Product

PhotoStory 2005 is a digital photography organizer that allows you to organize your photos, sort them, classify and describe them using full formatted text and OLE objects, filter them by date and...

SpamAid

SpamAid

SoftLogica

$29.00Product

SpamAid is an easy-to-use MS Outlook add-on to protect your Inbox against spam. The program is based on Bayesian filtering technology. It automatically learns using your personal correspondence to...

Streetsmart7

Streetsmart7

InfoStreet

Service

Streetsmart7 is a suite of web collaborative software geared towards improving productivity and time efficiency. Complete with CRM, instant messaging, webmail, email archiving, portal, task...

WAPT

WAPT

SoftLogica

$250.00Product

WAPT is a load and stress testing tool for websites and web-based applications. It uses a fully customizable set of virtual users to simulate a real-life load. Test scenario can be detailed up to...

Web Development And Designing

Web Development And Designing

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Service

Daffodil Solutions provides a complete range of website designing services. We are dedicated to helping individuals and businesses of all sizes - anyone who might require a presence on the World Wide...

WinQuota

WinQuota

WinQuota LLC

$199.00Product

WinQuota is an automatic disk quota management mechanism. It was designed to cover all the Administrator necessities concerning managing space limits and monitoring their keeping. WinQuota hard...

WinReminder

WinReminder

SoftLogica

$20.00Product

WinReminder is designed to help you keep track of upcoming events through the pop-up window reminders, e-mail or SMS messages. It features repeatable reminders with the powerful scheduler, snooze...

WSOP

WSOP

SoftLogica

$97.00Product

WSOP is a program for website load time testing and optimization. It makes the complete analysis for all web page elements and provides a set of reports, statistics and suggestions to improve your...

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