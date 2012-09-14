Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software , from Lucina Health

Product

The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...

Adeptia BPM Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Product

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Service

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...

Adeptia Integration Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Product

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...

Automatic Folder and File Synchronization , from Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

Keep your files synced so you can work wherever you like. Sync whole folders, or sync classes of files. Any file protected in the remote data center is available to sync between your computers.

Automatic Versioning , from Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

Ever need last week's version of a file? When Tilana Reserve protects your file modifications, each saved version is preserved. Retrieve any past version in seconds.

Backup Platinum , from SoftLogica

$67.00 - Product

Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives, CD-R/W,...

CloudBacko Lite , from CloudBacko Corporation

$9.00 - Product

CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported backup...

CloudBacko Pro , from CloudBacko Corporation

$39.00 - Product

CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery. Supported...

Continuous Data Protection (CDP) , from Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

New and modified files are protected automatically as you save. Tilana Reserve keeps encrypted copies of your files in a secure, off-site data center.

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data

Service

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

custom programming , from jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

Service

Custom software programming. Mainly foucused on e-commerce solutions-J2EE. Wide range of techonologies like: J2EE, Web Applications, Web Services. We can provide full software service: problem analysis,...

Daffodil CRM , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil CRM is a software that enables seamless coordination between sales, marketing, customer service, field support and other functions that handle customer contact for an enterprise.

Daffodil DB , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil DB is a J2EE certified, SQL-99 and JDBC standards compliant 100% Java database. It helps you build comprehensive, efficient and powerful relational database applications in Java to handle complex...

Daffodil Replicator , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Product

Daffodil Replicator is an open source data synchronization software that ensures high availability of data in environments that make use of heterogeneous databases. Replicator can either capture a data-source...

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data

Service

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary , from Discovery Data

Product

Within this special report from Discovery Data is an analysis of rep movement for the three year period of 2009 to 2011 as well as separate analyses of the years 2010 and 2011. Which BD channels were the...

eRAMP , from Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

The Right Solution for Every MERS® Member eRAMP is software that simplifies all MERS functions; Registration, Transfers, Deactivations and more. Working in harmony with your existing Loan Origination...

Financial Services Industry Database , from Discovery Data

Service

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 600,000 professionals. Annual subscriptions to the database include...

Handy Recovery , from SoftLogica

$30.00 - Product

Handy Recovery is a data recovery software designed to restore files deleted due to virus attacks, software faults, power failures or disk formatting. The program runs under Windows 9x/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003...

Hypnogenic Rain Screensaver , from Sencesa Group

$10.00 - Product

Hypnogenic Rain is a relaxing animated screensaver. It does real-time image processing by using an amazing algorithm and a special effects to make your computer desktop look as if it is rippling. You will...

Insurance Agent Database , from Discovery Data

Service

The Insurance Agent database provides extensive information on 1.6 million insurance agents such as business and home contact information, carrier appointments and licenses. With over 8.6 million carrier...

IntelliVIEW , from Synaptris Inc

Product

IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and Enterprise...

Landscaping Business Software , from Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Product

Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.

MERS Fraud Detection Tools standalone , from Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

$995.00 - Product

Standalone Fraud Detection with MERS Data, Batch Processing and a Comprehensive Risk Report With over 60% of all loans registered with MERS access to this valuable information to combat fraud is an essential...

MINGenerator , from Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

$495.00 - Product

If you need to generate MIN numbers this is the easiest solution available anywhere! MINGenerator is the ultimate system for creating MERS MIN numbers in bulk for your correspondents or internal departments.

Nethzah Contact Management , from Nethzah Inc

Product

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and interactions...

Nethzah CRM , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively automate...

Nethzah Customer Help desk , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of tickets...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100% customizable. Nethzah...

Nethzah Defect Tracking , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling process. Bugs...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to keep...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales force...

Offshore Software Development , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Service

Daffodil Solutions, services division of Daffodil Software is an offshore software development company that understands businesses and aims to deliver value to customers through its software solutions...

Perpetual Off-Site File Storage , from Tilana Systems Corporation

Product

Deleted files are perpetually archived in your personal remote storage space, along with their version histories. You can restore them when ever you want them, not just for a month after they're deleted...

Sencesa Flash Player , from Sencesa Group

$10.00 - Product

Sencesa Flash Player is a stand-alone player that enables Flash users to easily play their Flash movies(SWF , Flash files). Sencesa Flash Player offers a variety of playback capabilities (play, pause,...

Sencesa PhotoStory 2005 - Organize Your Digital Photos , from Sencesa Group

$85.00 - Product

PhotoStory 2005 is a digital photography organizer that allows you to organize your photos, sort them, classify and describe them using full formatted text and OLE objects, filter them by date and keywords,...

SpamAid , from SoftLogica

$29.00 - Product

SpamAid is an easy-to-use MS Outlook add-on to protect your Inbox against spam. The program is based on Bayesian filtering technology. It automatically learns using your personal correspondence to increase...

Streetsmart7 , from InfoStreet

Service

Streetsmart7 is a suite of web collaborative software geared towards improving productivity and time efficiency. Complete with CRM, instant messaging, webmail, email archiving, portal, task management,...

WAPT , from SoftLogica

$250.00 - Product

WAPT is a load and stress testing tool for websites and web-based applications. It uses a fully customizable set of virtual users to simulate a real-life load. Test scenario can be detailed up to unique...

Web Development And Designing , from Daffodil Software Ltd.

Service

Daffodil Solutions provides a complete range of website designing services. We are dedicated to helping individuals and businesses of all sizes - anyone who might require a presence on the World Wide Web...

WinQuota , from WinQuota LLC

$199.00 - Product

WinQuota is an automatic disk quota management mechanism. It was designed to cover all the Administrator necessities concerning managing space limits and monitoring their keeping. WinQuota hard limits...

WinReminder , from SoftLogica

$20.00 - Product

WinReminder is designed to help you keep track of upcoming events through the pop-up window reminders, e-mail or SMS messages. It features repeatable reminders with the powerful scheduler, snooze option,...