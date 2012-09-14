|
|Lucina Health Louisville, KY
About Lucina Health
Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics...
|Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards.
|Artezio Moscow, Russia
Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more...
|CloudBacko Corporation Road Town, British Virgin Islands
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized...
|CollegiateLink Corp. Cambridge, MA
We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative...
|Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC
Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997
with a mission to streamline the contract
management process. They offer...
|Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc. Westlake Village, CA
Cyberlink Technologies, Inc. is a software development company. We specialize in software solutions for the mortgage and real estate...
|Daffodil Software Ltd. India
Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management...
|Discovery Data Eatontown, NJ
Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over...
|Eshinesoft, Corp
Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including...
|esolutions Mumbai, India
We take this opportunity to introduce ourselves as a company engaged in creating and maintaining database based on the documents received...
|Eusing Software China
Eusing Software, based in Handan, China, produces high-quality software products for the Windows operating system.
|febooti software Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its...
|InfoStreet Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an...
|jSYSCON - Java System Contractors Cracow, Poland
High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe.
Complete solutions: problem analysis,...
|Merrill DataSite St. Paul, MN
Merrill DataSite™ (www.datasite.com) is a comprehensive virtual data room (VDR) solution that accelerates the due diligence process...
|Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses.
We...
|nFocus Software Phoenix, AZ
nFocus Software provides data management and analysis software to more that 3,000 customers worldwide. The firm’s products collect, quantify,...
|Recompliant, Inc. Sebastian, FL
Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience.
Rich...
|Sales Managament Software CRM Bellevue, WA
Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales...
|Sandinshoes Software Franklin, TN
Friendly Expertise in the Technology Sea
We develop or update manual or spreadsheet data processes to full and easy-to-use automated...
|Sencesa Group
Sencesa Group is a company, founded in 2004, that is dedicated to creating and designing useful software for Windows. Sencesa's programs...
|SoftLogica Novosibirsk, Russia
SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions.
*Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW,...
|Synaptris Inc San Jose, CA
Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers...
|Tilana Systems Corporation San Diego, CA
Our message is simple.
We make online storage powerful. We provide enterprise-class functionality in an online SaaS (Software as a Service)...
|Ultek Systems Inc. Mississauga, Canada
Ultek Systems has existed since 1983. Our main target is small to medium businesses. They are the main backbone of the economy and are...
|WinQuota LLC Minsk, Belarus
WinQuota LLC is a software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company offers disk quota management solutions for...
|Write Track Media, Inc. Milford, PA
Write Track Media creates professional workflow automation and data-management solutions that eliminate repetition, allowing our clients...
