Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects for its international customers, becoming...
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized in developing backup and recovery software for businesses to...
Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including sharewares and freewares for home and business users. Our goal...
Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers and 170000 licensed users spread across 40 countries for...
Ultek Systems has existed since 1983. Our main target is small to medium businesses. They are the main backbone of the economy and are the ones that should benefit most from exposure on the web. The...