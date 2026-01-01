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Database & File Management Software

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

Gold Company Profiles

Lineage

Lineage

At Lineage, we understand the new-age approaches that propel business forward, supporting workflows for inbound, outbound, physical, digital, letter, and parcel management needs. Our specialized...

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC is a leading provider of document management solutions, empowering organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and streamline their document-centric processes. With a strong focus on...

Sentry Document Assurance, LLC

Sentry Document Assurance, LLC

Sentry Document Assurance LLC provides a secure and scalable document management platform designed for organizations that operate in highly regulated industries. The platform utilizes a...

Company Profiles

Adeptia Inc

Adeptia Inc

Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards. Adeptia's business process management (BPM) software...

Artezio

Artezio

Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more than 1000 projects for its international customers, becoming...

CloudBacko Corporation

CloudBacko Corporation

CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized in developing backup and recovery software for businesses to...

CollegiateLink Corp.

CollegiateLink Corp.

We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative technology and strategic thinking. Founded in 2004, we...

Contract Logix, LLC

Contract Logix, LLC

About Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997 with a mission to streamline the contract management process. They offer robust, scalable software products, services, and managed...

Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc.

Cyberlink Technologies, Inc. is a software development company. We specialize in software solutions for the mortgage and real estate industry. Our program eRAMP is the number one selling...

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Software Ltd.

Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management software products, database synchronization and CRM...

Discovery Data

Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 2 million professionals. The world’s largest, most...

Eshinesoft, Corp

Eshinesoft, Corp

Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including sharewares and freewares for home and business users. Our goal...

esolutions

esolutions

We take this opportunity to introduce ourselves as a company engaged in creating and maintaining database based on the documents received from the customers /clients. • SYNOPSIS: India is...

Eusing Software

Eusing Software

Eusing Software, based in Handan, China, produces high-quality software products for the Windows operating system.

febooti software

febooti software

febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its first product titled fileTweak. In 2004 febooti software...

InfoStreet

InfoStreet

Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an IT Infrastructure current is an overwhelming and burdensome...

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

jSYSCON - Java System Contractors

High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe. Complete solutions: problem analysis, custom dedicated software, maintenance. Mainly foucused...

Lucina Health

Lucina Health

About Lucina Health Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics platform to innovative health plans, Medicaid providers and...

Merrill DataSite

Merrill DataSite

Merrill DataSite™ (www.datasite.com) is a comprehensive virtual data room (VDR) solution that accelerates the due diligence process by providing a secure online document repository for...

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We develop products that help accelerate business...

nFocus Software

nFocus Software

nFocus Software provides data management and analysis software to more that 3,000 customers worldwide. The firm’s products collect, quantify, and report the impact of the services provided by...

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant, Inc.

Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich Schwarzbach, a BSEE from Indiana Institute of Technology...

Sales Managament Software CRM

Sales Managament Software CRM

Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales Management software solution has delivered easy-to-use,...

Sandinshoes Software

Sandinshoes Software

Friendly Expertise in the Technology Sea We develop or update manual or spreadsheet data processes to full and easy-to-use automated database applications.  Our systems are efficient and...

Sencesa Group

Sencesa Group

Sencesa Group is a company, founded in 2004, that is dedicated to creating and designing useful software for Windows. Sencesa's programs are small, fast and handy. Our software does not include...

Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software

614-436-9066 Business software for marketing, scheduling, reporting, billing and receiving, routing and database solutions for landscape, lawn care, tree care, pest control and irrigation business.

SoftLogica

SoftLogica

SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW, DVD, FTP or LAN. http://www.backup-platinum.com *Handy...

Synaptris Inc

Synaptris Inc

Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers and 170000 licensed users spread across 40 countries for...

Tilana Systems Corporation

Tilana Systems Corporation

Our message is simple. We make online storage powerful. We provide enterprise-class functionality in an online SaaS (Software as a Service) model that's accessible to business and consumer PC users.

Ultek Systems Inc.

Ultek Systems Inc.

Ultek Systems has existed since 1983. Our main target is small to medium businesses. They are the main backbone of the economy and are the ones that should benefit most from exposure on the web. The...

WinQuota LLC

WinQuota LLC

WinQuota LLC is a software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company offers disk quota management solutions for Windows servers. WinQuota LLC is aimed on high quality...

Write Track Media, Inc.

Write Track Media, Inc.

Write Track Media creates professional workflow automation and data-management solutions that eliminate repetition, allowing our clients to focus on their highest potential.

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