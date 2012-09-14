PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Database & File Management Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Lucina Health Lucina Health Louisville, KY
About Lucina Health Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics... 
Adeptia Inc Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards. 
Artezio Artezio Moscow, Russia
Artezio is an ISO 9001:2015 and Microsoft Gold Certified software development company. Over the last 18+ years, Artezio has completed more... 
CloudBacko Corporation CloudBacko Corporation Road Town, British Virgin Islands
CloudBacko Corporation, founded in 2014, is a privately held company headquartered in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. We are specialized... 
CollegiateLink Corp. CollegiateLink Corp. Cambridge, MA
We are a Boston based firm intent on enhancing the "out of the classroom" offerings of colleges and universities through innovative... 
Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC Chelmsford, MA
About Contract Logix, LLC Contract Logix, LLC was founded in 1997 with a mission to streamline the contract management process. They offer... 
Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc. Cyberlink Software Solutions, Inc. Westlake Village, CA
Cyberlink Technologies, Inc. is a software development company. We specialize in software solutions for the mortgage and real estate... 
Daffodil Software Ltd. Daffodil Software Ltd. India
Daffodil Software Ltd. is a leading Java development company, develops a family of feature-rich, highly-affordable relational database management... 
Discovery Data Discovery Data Eatontown, NJ
Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over... 
Eshinesoft, Corp Eshinesoft, Corp
Eshinesoft, Inc is a shareware business on the web, which is dedicated to developing high-quality and award-winning softwares including... 
esolutions esolutions Mumbai, India
We take this opportunity to introduce ourselves as a company engaged in creating and maintaining database based on the documents received... 
Eusing Software Eusing Software China
Eusing Software, based in Handan, China, produces high-quality software products for the Windows operating system. 
febooti software febooti software Riga, Latvia
febooti software has been working on various custom software projects since 2001. In 2003 company released to market its... 
InfoStreet InfoStreet Tarzana, CA
Businesses rely on technology to help them increase productivity and improve their bottom line. But implementing, managing and keeping an... 
jSYSCON - Java System Contractors jSYSCON - Java System Contractors Cracow, Poland
High quality custom java software for surprisingly affordable price, based in Poland, Eastern Europe. Complete solutions: problem analysis,... 
Merrill DataSite Merrill DataSite St. Paul, MN
Merrill DataSite™ (www.datasite.com) is a comprehensive virtual data room (VDR) solution that accelerates the due diligence process... 
Nethzah Inc Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We... 
nFocus Software nFocus Software Phoenix, AZ
nFocus Software provides data management and analysis software to more that 3,000 customers worldwide. The firm’s products collect, quantify,... 
Recompliant, Inc. Recompliant, Inc. Sebastian, FL
Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich... 
Sales Managament Software CRM Sales Managament Software CRM Bellevue, WA
Prophet Sales Management Software is designed for business people who are tired of using separate, unrelated systems to access customer.Sales... 
Sandinshoes Software Sandinshoes Software Franklin, TN
Friendly Expertise in the Technology Sea We develop or update manual or spreadsheet data processes to full and easy-to-use automated... 
Sencesa Group Sencesa Group
Sencesa Group is a company, founded in 2004, that is dedicated to creating and designing useful software for Windows. Sencesa's programs... 
Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software Service Solution - Landscaping Business ... Columbus, OH
614-436-9066 Business software for marketing, scheduling, reporting, billing and receiving, routing and database solutions for landscape,... 
SoftLogica SoftLogica Novosibirsk, Russia
SoftLogica is focused on development of backup/recovery and web application performance solutions. *Backup Platinum: Backup to CD-RW,... 
Synaptris Inc Synaptris Inc San Jose, CA
Synaptris is a software products company in the information management space. Based in San Jose, California, Synaptris has over 2000 customers... 
Tilana Systems Corporation Tilana Systems Corporation San Diego, CA
Our message is simple. We make online storage powerful. We provide enterprise-class functionality in an online SaaS (Software as a Service)... 
Ultek Systems Inc. Ultek Systems Inc. Mississauga, Canada
Ultek Systems has existed since 1983. Our main target is small to medium businesses. They are the main backbone of the economy and are... 
WinQuota LLC WinQuota LLC Minsk, Belarus
WinQuota LLC is a software development company based in Belarus (Eastern Europe). The company offers disk quota management solutions for... 
Write Track Media, Inc. Write Track Media, Inc. Milford, PA
Write Track Media creates professional workflow automation and data-management solutions that eliminate repetition, allowing our clients... 
