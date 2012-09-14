Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

LifeGift - Distracted Driving Alert , from LifeGift Technologies

$4.99 - Product

LIFEGIFT® the world’s first emotion-based app designed to prevent car-crashes, related serious injuries, and fatalities, involving distracted drivers and pedestrians using their mobile phones. LifeGift...

AppCraft - Cam Wizard , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95 - Product

With CAM Wizard it's possible to set up a multiple camera CCTV audio/video surveillance system with motion detection capabilities in a matter of seconds. You can use any video device that's compatible...

AppCraft - Disk Doctors Undelete , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$49.00 - Product

Disk Doctor's Undelete is The World's Most Reliable and Fastest Undelete Software. It features an extremely easy interface and powerful functions that allows users to recover deleted and lost data. The...

AppCraft - Driver Detective , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.95 - Product

Fix Driver Problems With Driver Detective Vista Drivers and XP Drivers are at your fingertips when you use Driver Detective software and service. Drivers HeadQuarters is the first and only driver update...

AppCraft - ImVajra Spyware Remover , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.00 - Product

ImVajra Spyware Remover is multifunctional anti-spyware to protect local system and networking security. It enables you to scan every process under your local/web-service, to block and remove spyware,...

AppCraft - Safe n Sec Plus Antivirus , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$35.00 - Product

Current protection solutions (antivirus software and personal firewalls) are extremely effective at combating known threats and vulnerabilities. Antivirus applications protect users only against known...

AppCraft - Salon Calendar , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95 - Product

Salon Calendar is a software tool designed specially for hair salons, beauty, manicure or aesthetic shops, tanning salons, fitness studios, wedding salons, fashion shops and ateliers, beauty centers, plastic...

AppCraft - VNCScan Enterprise Network Manager , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$59.00 - Product

What is VNC Scan (VENM)? VNCScan is a popular Network Administration tool that allows you to remotely manage all of your desktops and servers from a single location. The first version was leased in the...

ConvertXtoDVD , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$49.99 - Product

ConvertXtoDVD converts and burns your internet movie files to a compatible DVD. ConvertXtoDVD supports most popular format such Divx, Xvid, MOV, VOB, Mpeg, Mpeg4, AVI, WMV, DV and stream formats. It converts...

DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite , from DataSplice LLC

Product

The DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite offers a single, easy-to-use, highly configurable interface across multiple underlying databases and applications. DataSplice provides mobile field service mobile...

Easy Hi-Q Recorder , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$29.95 - Product

Recording software to record streaming audio, Internet radio, webcasts, music, convert LP's, records, tapes and a lot more. A sound recorder to record anything you can hear!

InteracTrivia Online Multiplayer Trivia Game , from InteracTrivia

Product

InteracTrivia is an online, interactive, multiplayer trivia challenge allowing users to go head-to-head against other players around the world in a battle of knowledge - all happening in real time. Players...

Nethzah Contact Management , from Nethzah Inc

Product

A Contact Management (http://www.nethzah.com/contact-management/) is an integrated customer relational management (CRM) solution that allows organizations and individuals to record relationships and interactions...

Nethzah CRM , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah customer relationship management (CRM) (http://www.nethzah.com/CRM/) helps streamline sales, marketing and customer support functions in a simple and secure manner. You can productively automate...

Nethzah Customer Help desk , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Customer Help desk (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Customer-Help-Desk/) module of Nethzah CRM solution lets you provide online helpdesk using ticketing system 24 / 7. You can quickly view a list of tickets...

Nethzah Customer Portal (Web / CRM Portal) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

CRM Portal or Web Portal is a integrated, adaptable portal solution, which helps you and your company to rise to the next level in your customers relations. Nethzah Portal is 100% customizable. Nethzah...

Nethzah Defect Tracking , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Defect Tracking (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Defect-Tracking/) module of Nethzah CRM solution designed for small, medium and large software companies to simplify their defect handling process. Bugs...

Nethzah Knowledge Management Software , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Nethzah Knowledge Base (http://www.nethzah.com/knowledge-base-software/) is a searchable online repository of information that enables customer service and support staff to resolve issues faster to keep...

Nethzah Sales Force Automation (SFA) , from Nethzah Inc

Product

Sales Reps love the Nethzah CRM Sales module (http://www.nethzah.com/Solutions/Sales-Force-Automation/) because everything they need to do their jobs is in one place. With Nethzah CRM online sales force...

NotePager Pro , from NotePage, Inc.

$29.95 - Product

Send SMS or text messages to anyone, anywhere any time. Messages can be sent through a modem or the Internet. Communication is critical in todays competitive business world. NotePager Pro allows small...

PageGate , from NotePage, Inc.

$150.00 - Product

Pagegate is a sophisticated wireless messaging server application. It can send SMS and text messages to pagers, mobile phones, PIMs and other wireless devices. PageGate can accept messages from many different...

PQ DVD to iPod Video Suite , from APPCRAFT Inc.

$39.95 - Product

PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter Suite is a One-Click, All-In-One solution to convert DVD, Tivo, DivX Video, MPEG, WMV, AVI, RealMedia and many more to iPod Video. Super fast (400% faster than other solutions)...

Telogis Fleet , from Telogis

Product

Telogis Fleet management software can help fleets optimize their operations and works with other business software using the optional API add-on. The API allows developers to customize and build the perfect...

Telogis GeoBase , from Telogis

Product

Take the complexity out of geospatial software development with a toolkit that offers you a scalable, stable, foundation for building applications that leverage spatial data for geographies around the...

Telogis Mobile , from Telogis

Product

The Telogis Mobile handheld application connects workers in the field to their back office with 2-way messaging, HOS reporting, dynamic job management and route optimization. Telogis Mobile connects seamlessly...

Telogis Progression , from Telogis

Product

Telogis Progression offers real-time job creation, tracking (including estimated time of arrival and completion), routing (including preplanned routes and dynamic changes throughout the day), dispatching,...

Telogis Route , from Telogis

Product

Telogis Route is a powerful, scalable tool for both strategic and tactical resource planning. Because Telogis Route is web-based, it has a quicker return on investment than other offerings and enables...