Wireless Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
LifeGift Technologies LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using... 
01 Communique 01 Communique (ONE) 
Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications... 
APPCRAFT Inc. APPCRAFT Inc. Wilmington, DE
Software for Audio, Movie, Internet, Business, Desktop and Mobile. Also delivers Ringtones, Java Games, Developer Tools and Utilites. 
B2B Soft B2B Soft NEW YORK, NY
B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless... 
DataSplice LLC DataSplice LLC Fort Collins, CO
DataSplice provides mobile handheld technology that extends the utility of your field maintenance service and enterprise database solutions. 
e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Pune, India
e-Zest is an ISO 9001:2000 certified international IT services & consulting company that delivers affordable business and technology... 
InteracTrivia InteracTrivia Carlsbad, CA
At InteracTrivia, our goal is simple: to make great software. We will never water down our product lineup just to bring more products to... 
Mozat Pte Ltd Mozat Pte Ltd Singapore
MOZAT is the leading provider of innovative wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile market. MOZAT is committed to develop mobile technologies... 
Net Sphaera Net Sphaera Italy
Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed... 
Nethzah Inc Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We... 
NotePage, Inc. NotePage, Inc. Hanover, MA
Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products... 
ReadyTestGo ReadyTestGo Chennai, India
ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom... 
Telogis Telogis Aliso Viejo, CA
Telogis is a premium provider of location technology, with an integrated SaaS platform for efficient fleet management. Flexible, scalable... 
