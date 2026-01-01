At InteracTrivia, our goal is simple: to make great software. We will never water down our product lineup just to bring more products to market, choosing to focus on our core product and continually...
Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed a significant skill in the automatic handling of SMS messages...
Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products and products that can be integrated with monitoring and...