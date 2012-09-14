|
|
|
|LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using...
|
|01 Communique (ONE)
Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications...
|
|APPCRAFT Inc. Wilmington, DE
Software for Audio, Movie, Internet, Business, Desktop and Mobile. Also delivers Ringtones, Java Games, Developer Tools and Utilites.
|
|B2B Soft NEW YORK, NY
B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless...
|
|DataSplice LLC Fort Collins, CO
DataSplice provides mobile handheld technology that extends the utility of your field maintenance service and enterprise database solutions.
|
|e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Pune, India
e-Zest is an ISO 9001:2000 certified international IT services & consulting company that delivers affordable business and technology...
|
|InteracTrivia Carlsbad, CA
At InteracTrivia, our goal is simple: to make great software. We will never water down our product lineup just to bring more products to...
|
|Mozat Pte Ltd Singapore
MOZAT is the leading provider of innovative wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile market. MOZAT is committed to develop mobile technologies...
|
|Net Sphaera Italy
Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed...
|
|Nethzah Inc
Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses.
We...
|
|NotePage, Inc. Hanover, MA
Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products...
|
|ReadyTestGo Chennai, India
ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom...
|
|Telogis Aliso Viejo, CA
Telogis is a premium provider of location technology, with an integrated SaaS platform for efficient fleet management. Flexible, scalable...
|Companies 1 - 13 of 13
|Page: 1