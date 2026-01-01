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Wireless Software

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01 Communique

01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications software. As the digital and wireless economy...

APPCRAFT Inc.

APPCRAFT Inc.

Software for Audio, Movie, Internet, Business, Desktop and Mobile. Also delivers Ringtones, Java Games, Developer Tools and Utilites.

B2B Soft

B2B Soft

B2B Soft provides vertical business software solutions to improve management, Point-of-Sale and operational business processes for wireless and general retail markets. Specifically serving Wireless...

DataSplice LLC

DataSplice LLC

DataSplice provides mobile handheld technology that extends the utility of your field maintenance service and enterprise database solutions. Our solution simplifies accurate data capture, cuts down...

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

e-Zest is an ISO 9001:2000 certified international IT services & consulting company that delivers affordable business and technology solutions through global software development model. Founded...

InteracTrivia

InteracTrivia

At InteracTrivia, our goal is simple: to make great software. We will never water down our product lineup just to bring more products to market, choosing to focus on our core product and continually...

Mozat Pte Ltd

Mozat Pte Ltd

MOZAT is the leading provider of innovative wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile market. MOZAT is committed to develop mobile technologies to help enterprises to achieve operation efficiency...

Net Sphaera

Net Sphaera

Net Sphaera is a software house working in the field of ICT. Its main applications are solutions for communication. Net Sphaera developed a significant skill in the automatic handling of SMS messages...

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah Inc

Nethzah is the provider of on-demand CRM, CRM Portal, Knowledge Management and CRM Mobile software for growing, midsize or enterprise businesses. We develop products that help accelerate business...

NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc.

Communication software solutions designed to send text or SMS messages to pagers, cell phones or LCDs. Product line includes networked products and products that can be integrated with monitoring and...

ReadyTestGo

ReadyTestGo

ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom providers. RTG has expertise in various languages,...

Telogis

Telogis

Telogis is a premium provider of location technology, with an integrated SaaS platform for efficient fleet management. Flexible, scalable web-based software that is easily customized for any...

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