08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
Product
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1
Four Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 65000-69000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:-------------- 06
Harness Shafts:-------------- 08
Healed Wires:----------------...
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL, from H H Traders
Product
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1
Single Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 39000-47000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:------------- 06
Harness Shafts:------------- 08
Healed...
Commission Weaving, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
We are equippted to manufacture most all types of material
Company Press Releases, from TG-Supply.com
$0.00 - Service
Press releases of company's to be published in our daily newsletter.
Fashion Gucci Bags, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Fashion Gucci Bags
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
gucci classic bags 211970 jolie large tote with signature web, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
32.5 x 17 x 25 cm gucci
Includes:Gucci Dust bag, Gucci Care Booklet, Gucci Price Tag, Authenticity Card
and Serial Number Card.
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Heels,Sneakers,Hiking Shoes,Slippers,etc., from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of shoes.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website:...
Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Model No:Men SportsWear
ProductName:Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit
Product Origin:Chongqing,China
Payment Terms:T/T, Paypal, Western Union, L/C
Supply Ability: 300,000-400,000sets/month
Delivery Lead...
Nomex material, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
We can provide to fit your specification.
Nylon woven tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Our widths are 1-1/4" up to 4" in width.
Pet Strap, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Strapping can be produced to fit your specifications.
Polyester Tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This webbing can be produced to fit your specifications.
Polypropylene tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This product may be produced to fit your specifications.
Red Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Toe 150mm, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Color: Red
Material: Eel
Height: 150mm covered heel with a 50mm platform
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Red One Shoulder Evening Dresses PD2805, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Material:Chiffon
color:Red
neckline:One-Shoulder
length:Long
silhouette:Sheath
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Sling Web, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This product may be produced to fit your specifications.
Specialty Finishes, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
Our specialty finishes when used to treat our webbing may aid in the strength of the webbing as well as adding many extra uses. This service is provided with an extra fee.
Tarps, from Tarps Plus
Product
Tarps Plus offer every type of tarp you can imagine. Our supply consists of poly tarps, canvas tarps, vinyl tarps and various other types of heavy duty tarps.
Tie Down Webbing, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This webbing is primarily used in the trucking industry. We can produce this to your specifications.
Wholesale Bags & other Accessories, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Brand Bags and other Accessories. Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page. Contact us freely if any questions. We are pleased to be...
Wholesale Black Strapless Evening Dresses SO0109, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$165.00 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Black
neckline:Strapless
length:Short
back:Zippered-Back
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Blue Jewel Cheap Flower Girl Dresses FD2708, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$59.99 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Blue
neckline:Jewel
length:Tea-Length
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Blue Sweetheart 2012 New Bridesmaid Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$105.00 - Product
Material:Chiffon
color:Blue
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Blue Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2929, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$166.76 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Blue
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Evening Dresses PD4145, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Evening Dress.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
Wholesale Fashion Fitflop Slippers, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Glamorous flower cut–out leather thong sandal;
Open toe and heel let feet feel free;
Buckle-fastening ankle strap for a more secure feeling;
Slim toe post;
Soft leather lining;
Ultra-comfortable...
Wholesale Flower Girl Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Flower Girl Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
Wholesale Green Halter Evening Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$145.00 - Product
Material:Chiffon
color:Green
neckline:Halter
length:Short
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Ivory Halter 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6700, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$171.85 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Ivory
neckline:Halter
length:Long
silhouette:Princess-Ball-Gown
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
wholesale Ivory Strapless 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6734, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$173.70 - Product
Material:Taffeta
color:Ivory
neckline:Strapless
length:Long
back:Corset-Lace-up-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Ivory Strapless Elegant Wedding Dresses WD6954, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$170.99 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Ivory
neckline:Strapless
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4239, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$174.63 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Ivory
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Red Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6000, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$175.72 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Red
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Corset-Lace-up-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Red V-Neck Evening Dresses PD2983, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Material:Stretch-Satin
color:Red
neckline:V-Neck
length:Long
back:Open-Back-Backless
silhouette:Sheath
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Sports Wear, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Sports Wear.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
Wholesale Wedding Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$166.89 - Product
Wholesale kinds of Wedding Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$167.02 - Product
Material:Satin
Color:White
Neckline:Sweetheart
Length:Long
Back:Zippered-Back
Silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$175.00 - Product
Material:Satin
Color:White
Neckline:Sweetheart
Length:Long
Back:Zippered-Back
Silhouette:Sheath
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
wholesale White V-Neck 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4193, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$173.45 - Product
Material:Satin
Color:Any
Neckline:V-Neck
Length:Long
Back:Zippered-Back
Silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Yellow Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2915, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$95.00 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Yellow
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Tea-Length
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com