Textile Manufacturing
Textile Mills
Ecological Fibers Ecological Fibers Lunenburg, MA
Ecological Fibers is the world leader in manufacturing premier, environmentally sound, cover and bindery materials for the book, stationery,... 
Tarps Now® Tarps Now® St Joseph, MI
Tarps Now features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and divider... 
Art Gallery Quilts Art Gallery Quilts Golden Beach, FL
Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and... 
Bee K. Bee Prints Bee K. Bee Prints gurgaon, India
Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd., bkbprints.com, is well known in the industry as dyers for all kinds of export quality fabric, having an  experience... 
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Kings Mountain, NC
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. is a highly motivated industrial manufacturer. Established in 1977, our company prides itself in manufacturing... 
Enn Zee Tradiong Inc. Enn Zee Tradiong Inc. BALTIMORE, MD
Ours is principally representative /marketing sales and aftersales house looking after all the problems related with marketing,timely delivery,quality... 
Factory Direct Drapes Factory Direct Drapes Union City, CA
Factory Direct Drapes™, a custom drapery and curtain manufacturer, launches an interactive Virtual Room Designer and E-Commerce website,... 
H H Traders H H Traders Karachi, Pakistan
H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders... 
hitech engineers hitech engineers baroda, India
Respected sir, We are among the most manufacture of STENTER machine. It is our pleasure to inform you that, we are team of technocrats... 
Jebicbag Jebicbag Nanjing, China
China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division... 
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture... 
Lucky Tex Lucky Tex Karachi, Pakistan
Lucky Tex is a complete vertically integrated textile mill and with the addition of latest sate of the art processing, printing & finishing... 
Sami Exports Sami Exports Agra, India
Carpet industry of Agra has surpassed many other centers in terms of extremely fine craftsmanship on wool and silk. An amazing variety of... 
Sew What? Inc. Sew What? Inc. Rancho Dominguez, CA
We provide custom fabrication of stage curtains and theatrical drapery, theatrical drapery supplies, and trade show pipe and drape along... 
SHENG'S GROUP SHENG'S GROUP Wujiang City, China
We are one of 100 biggest chinese textile industries with factory located also in Veitnam. We produce fibers, yarns, fabrics and garments... 
Tarps Plus Tarps Plus Palmdale, CA
Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average... 
TG-Supply.com TG-Supply.com Dhaka, Bangladesh
TG-Supply is a Denmark-Bangladesh joint venture.Our business is to bring decision makers from both buyers and suppliers together on a neutral... 
Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory Yixing, China
Export: Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber & 100% Polyester Spun and Dyed Yarn. Import: PET flakes. 
