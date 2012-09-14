|
|
|
|Ecological Fibers Lunenburg, MA
Ecological Fibers is the world leader in manufacturing premier, environmentally sound, cover and bindery materials for the book, stationery,...
|
|Tarps Now® St Joseph, MI
Tarps Now features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps and covers, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and divider...
|
|Art Gallery Quilts Golden Beach, FL
Our company is dedicated to service the quilters and fiber artists world. We are manufactures and distributors of Hand Painted Fabrics and...
|
|Bee K. Bee Prints gurgaon, India
Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd., bkbprints.com, is well known in the industry as dyers for all kinds of export quality fabric, having an experience...
|
|Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Kings Mountain, NC
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. is a highly motivated industrial manufacturer. Established in 1977, our company prides itself in manufacturing...
|
|Enn Zee Tradiong Inc. BALTIMORE, MD
Ours is principally representative /marketing sales and aftersales house looking after all the problems related with marketing,timely delivery,quality...
|
|Factory Direct Drapes Union City, CA
Factory Direct Drapes™, a custom drapery and curtain manufacturer, launches an interactive Virtual Room Designer and E-Commerce website,...
|
|H H Traders Karachi, Pakistan
H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts.
With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders...
|
|hitech engineers baroda, India
Respected sir,
We are among the most manufacture of STENTER machine.
It is our pleasure to inform you that, we are team of technocrats...
|
|Jebicbag Nanjing, China
China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products.
Jebicbag, a division...
|
|Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us:
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture...
|
|Lucky Tex Karachi, Pakistan
Lucky Tex is a complete vertically integrated textile mill and with the addition of latest sate of the art processing, printing & finishing...
|
|Sami Exports Agra, India
Carpet industry of Agra has surpassed many other centers in terms of extremely fine craftsmanship on wool and silk. An amazing variety of...
|
|Sew What? Inc. Rancho Dominguez, CA
We provide custom fabrication of stage curtains and theatrical drapery, theatrical drapery supplies, and trade show pipe and drape along...
|
|SHENG'S GROUP Wujiang City, China
We are one of 100 biggest chinese textile industries with factory located also in Veitnam. We produce fibers, yarns, fabrics and garments...
|
|Tarps Plus Palmdale, CA
Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average...
|
|TG-Supply.com Dhaka, Bangladesh
TG-Supply is a Denmark-Bangladesh joint venture.Our business is to bring decision makers from both buyers and suppliers together on a neutral...
