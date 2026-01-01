Products & Services

Within Textile Mills

Products & Services

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1

H H Traders

Product

08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed...

100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn

100% Polyester Spun & Dyed Yarn

Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory

Product

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL

H H Traders

Product

24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08...

Commission Weaving

Commission Weaving

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Service

We are equippted to manufacture most all types of material

Nomex material

Nomex material

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

We can provide to fit your specification.

Nylon woven tape

Nylon woven tape

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

Our widths are 1-1/4" up to 4" in width.

Pet Strap

Pet Strap

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

Strapping can be produced to fit your specifications.

Polyester Staple Fiber

Polyester Staple Fiber

Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory

Product

Polyester Tape

Polyester Tape

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

This webbing can be produced to fit your specifications.

Polypropylene tape

Polypropylene tape

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

This product may be produced to fit your specifications.

Sling Web

Sling Web

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

This product may be produced to fit your specifications.

Specialty Cotton and Synthetic Webbings

Specialty Cotton and Synthetic Webbings

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

These products may be produced to fit your specifications.

Specialty Finishes

Specialty Finishes

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Service

Our specialty finishes when used to treat our webbing may aid in the strength of the webbing as well as adding many extra uses. This service is provided with an extra fee.

Tarps

Tarps

Tarps Plus

Product

Tarps Plus offer every type of tarp you can imagine. Our supply consists of poly tarps, canvas tarps, vinyl tarps and various other types of heavy duty tarps.

Tie Down Webbing

Tie Down Webbing

Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.

Product

This webbing is primarily used in the trucking industry. We can produce this to your specifications.

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