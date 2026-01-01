Company Profiles Bee K. Bee Prints Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd., bkbprints.com, is well known in the industry as dyers for all kinds of export quality fabric, having an experience of 25 years. Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd. is a... Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. is a highly motivated industrial manufacturer. Established in 1977, our company prides itself in manufacturing only the highest quality fabrics in the market today. Our... Ecological Fibers Ecological Fibers is the world leader in manufacturing premier, environmentally sound, cover and bindery materials for the book, stationery, packaging, and security documents industries. Through our... H H Traders H H Traders is a Dealer of Used Textile Machinery and Parts. With owning 03 warehouses, 02 for looms and 01 for spare part, H H Traders is one of the leading Trading Company in field of used... hitech engineers Respected sir, We are among the most manufacture of STENTER machine. It is our pleasure to inform you that, we are team of technocrats having vast experience of manufacturing processing... Lucky Tex Lucky Tex is a complete vertically integrated textile mill and with the addition of latest sate of the art processing, printing & finishing plant it becomes the most modern and technically well... SHENG'S GROUP We are one of 100 biggest chinese textile industries with factory located also in Veitnam. We produce fibers, yarns, fabrics and garments made by polyester, nylon 6, cotton and blended... Tarps Plus Tarps Plus is a leading tarp supplier that specializes in poly tarps, canvas tarps and various other types of tarps for businesses and average users. Yixing Bang-up Chemical Fiber Factory Export: Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber & 100% Polyester Spun and Dyed Yarn. Import: PET flakes.