Commission Weaving, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
We are equippted to manufacture most all types of material
Nomex material, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
We can provide to fit your specification.
Nylon woven tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Our widths are 1-1/4" up to 4" in width.
Pet Strap, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Strapping can be produced to fit your specifications.
Polyester Tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This webbing can be produced to fit your specifications.
Polypropylene tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This product may be produced to fit your specifications.
Sling Web, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This product may be produced to fit your specifications.
Specialty Finishes, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
Our specialty finishes when used to treat our webbing may aid in the strength of the webbing as well as adding many extra uses. This service is provided with an extra fee.
Tie Down Webbing, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This webbing is primarily used in the trucking industry. We can produce this to your specifications.