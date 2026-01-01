Products & Services
Commission Weaving
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
Nomex material
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Nylon woven tape
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Pet Strap
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Polyester Tape
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Polypropylene tape
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Sling Web
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Specialty Cotton and Synthetic Webbings
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Specialty Finishes
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
Tie Down Webbing
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product