PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Fabric Mills

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Commission Weaving Commission Weaving, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
We are equippted to manufacture most all types of material
Nomex material Nomex material, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
We can provide to fit your specification.
Nylon woven tape Nylon woven tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Our widths are 1-1/4" up to 4" in width.
Pet Strap Pet Strap, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
Strapping can be produced to fit your specifications.
Polyester Tape Polyester Tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This webbing can be produced to fit your specifications.
Polypropylene tape Polypropylene tape, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This product may be produced to fit your specifications.
Sling Web Sling Web, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This product may be produced to fit your specifications.
Specialty Cotton and Synthetic Webbings Specialty Cotton and Synthetic Webbings, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
These products may be produced to fit your specifications.
Specialty Finishes Specialty Finishes, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Service
Our specialty finishes when used to treat our webbing may aid in the strength of the webbing as well as adding many extra uses. This service is provided with an extra fee.
Tie Down Webbing Tie Down Webbing, from Burke Narrow Fabric Corp.
Product
This webbing is primarily used in the trucking industry. We can produce this to your specifications.
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 10 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help