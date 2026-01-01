Company Profiles Bee K. Bee Prints Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd., bkbprints.com, is well known in the industry as dyers for all kinds of export quality fabric, having an experience of 25 years. Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd. is a... Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. is a highly motivated industrial manufacturer. Established in 1977, our company prides itself in manufacturing only the highest quality fabrics in the market today. Our... hitech engineers Respected sir, We are among the most manufacture of STENTER machine. It is our pleasure to inform you that, we are team of technocrats having vast experience of manufacturing processing... Lucky Tex Lucky Tex is a complete vertically integrated textile mill and with the addition of latest sate of the art processing, printing & finishing plant it becomes the most modern and technically well... SHENG'S GROUP We are one of 100 biggest chinese textile industries with factory located also in Veitnam. We produce fibers, yarns, fabrics and garments made by polyester, nylon 6, cotton and blended...