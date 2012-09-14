PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Textile Manufacturing > Textile Mills > Fabric Mills
 
Fabric Mills
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Broadwoven Fabric Mills
Knit Fabric Mills
Narrow Fabric Mills & Schiffli Machine Embroidery
Nonwoven Fabric Mills
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Fabric Mills
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Bee K. Bee Prints Bee K. Bee Prints gurgaon, India
Bee.K.Bee Prints Pvt. Ltd., bkbprints.com, is well known in the industry as dyers for all kinds of export quality fabric, having an  experience... 
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. Kings Mountain, NC
Burke Narrow Fabric Corp. is a highly motivated industrial manufacturer. Established in 1977, our company prides itself in manufacturing... 
hitech engineers hitech engineers baroda, India
Respected sir, We are among the most manufacture of STENTER machine. It is our pleasure to inform you that, we are team of technocrats... 
Lucky Tex Lucky Tex Karachi, Pakistan
Lucky Tex is a complete vertically integrated textile mill and with the addition of latest sate of the art processing, printing & finishing... 
SHENG'S GROUP SHENG'S GROUP Wujiang City, China
We are one of 100 biggest chinese textile industries with factory located also in Veitnam. We produce fibers, yarns, fabrics and garments... 
Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help