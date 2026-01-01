Products & Services

Within Apparel Manufacturing

Platinum Products & Services

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit

Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit

Masons Underground

$60.00Product

Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt

Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt

Masons Underground

$35.00Product

Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact...

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt

Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt

Masons Underground

$45.00Product

Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt

Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt

Masons Underground

$30.00Product

Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt

Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt

Masons Underground

$60.00Product

Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt

Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt

Masons Underground

$40.00Product

Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.

Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt

Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt

Masons Underground

$35.00Product

Men's "Weapon of Choice" design T-shirt features gothic rock-n-roll inpired image. 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Retails between $35.00 and $45.00. Inquire for wholesale...

Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt

Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt

Masons Underground

$85.00Product

Masons Underground Flur Hoodie Sweatshirt retails for $85.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. Flur design on sleeve and inside of hood

Products & Services

baby romper

baby romper

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

Product

Dear Sir, We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep...

baby wear, children wear

baby wear, children wear

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

Product

Dear Sir, We are a professional manufacturer and exporter of babywear and children wear, locating in the coastal city Ningbo. We have our own brand "Anewvee". We also make cussotmer-made...

babywear, infant clothing

babywear, infant clothing

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

Product

Dear Sir, We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep...

batik muffler

batik muffler

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Product

batik picture

batik picture

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Product

The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty.

batik T-shirt

batik T-shirt

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Product

The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty.

batik T-shirt

batik T-shirt

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Product

The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty.

batik table cloth

batik table cloth

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Product

The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty.

Brooch Ballet Slipper Shoes

Brooch Ballet Slipper Shoes

Kreitman Knitworks

$78.00Product

Our luxuriously embellished ultrasuede brooch ballet flats are cut low for a sexy look. Be comfortable and look great! These shoes work with everything you own and wish to own! Colors: Black,...

Bunny Boyfriend Tank Top

Bunny Boyfriend Tank Top

Kreitman Knitworks

Product

2x1 Cotton rib boyfriend tank. Form fitting with chenille bunny appliqué, rhinestone collar and fuzzy ball tail. Wear with our Ingenue Jacket. Hand Wash.

Cake Skirt with Ribbon Drawstring

Cake Skirt with Ribbon Drawstring

Kreitman Knitworks

$99.00Product

Flirty Cake Skirt- double layers of baby rib cotton knit, wide waistband with ribbon drawstring. Swingy, fun, flirty! Have your cake and enjoy it, too! Knee length. 100% cotton. Sizes S-L.

Cake Trackpants with Ribbon Drawstring

Cake Trackpants with Ribbon Drawstring

Kreitman Knitworks

$108.00Product

100% cotton fleece pant with chenille appliqué. Ribbon waist detail. Hand wash. Wear with our Shrug Cardies. Sizes: XS-L Color: Black, Brown Suggested Retail: $108

Christina

Christina

Albrizo, Inc.

$224.50Product

The Christina Pheasant Feather Side Sweep Fedora, This item can be made with differnt feathers or you can have it in Felt.

Company Press Releases

Company Press Releases

TG-Supply.com

$0.00Service

Press releases of company's to be published in our daily newsletter.

Cupcake Mini

Cupcake Mini

Kreitman Knitworks

Product

Minis - Cotton Fleece 13"L mini-skirt with chenille rhinestone appliqué. Wear with our Shrugs. Ribbon tie at waist. Hand Wash. Comes in Black or White.

Diana

Diana

Albrizo, Inc.

$179.50Product

The Diana hand laid Multi Color Coque Feather Covered Fedora, This hat can be made in endless colors of Coque Fetahers.

Disposable Sleep Mask/Blindfold

Disposable Sleep Mask/Blindfold

MaskCraft

$1.25Product

Lightweight foam, disposable sleep mask. Works great as a blindfold also. Quanity discounts available.

Eve

Eve

Albrizo, Inc.

$99.50Product

The Eve in Red and Black Velour Fur Felt w/ Velour Felt Bow Beret, colors for this item are interchageable

fake fur garment

fake fur garment

Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd

Product

fake fur garment WY0541

fake fur waistcoat

fake fur waistcoat

Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd

Product

fake fur waistcoat MFG11

fake fur waistcoat

fake fur waistcoat

Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd

Product

fake fur waistcoat MFG14

Fashion Gucci Bags

Fashion Gucci Bags

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Fashion Gucci Bags E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat

Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets,...

Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat

Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Bambo Cap Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not...

Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear

Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear

Flexfit

Product

The Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap is a6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. There is fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a...

Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear

Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear

Flexfit

Product

6 panel, structured, mid-profile. 2nd color on sandwich, eyelets and button. Matching undervisor color. Fused buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv® visor.

Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products

Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit Bambo Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically treated, Cool & Dry® moisture...

Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear

Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear

Flexfit

Product

The Flexfit Brushed Twill baseball cap (hat) is a 6 panel, mid-profile fitted cap. The hat has a rounded athletic shape, fused with buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 8...

Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear

Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit Contrasting Stitch Garment washed, soft contemporary look and feel, 6 panel, soft buckram, low-profile, contrasting stitches on crown, visor and eyelets, Permacurv® visor. sizes: small,...

Flexfit Floral Printed Cotton Twill Hat Baseball Caps - Headwear

Flexfit Floral Printed Cotton Twill Hat Baseball Caps - Headwear

Flexfit

Product

The Flexfit Floral Printed Cotton Twill women's baseball cap style hat has an all over floral print. The hat is unstructured and garment washed with a printed undervisor and button, and stitched...

Flexfit Garment Washed Cotton Baseball Caps Hat - Headwear

Flexfit Garment Washed Cotton Baseball Caps Hat - Headwear

Flexfit

Product

The Flexfit Garment Washed Cotton Baseball Cap is a product of Flexfit's garment washed technique. This hat has an easy to decorate, low-profile sweep shape. The hat features six panels, 3 1/8"...

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Venetian Cotton Twill Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Venetian Cotton Twill Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Cool & Dry Venetian Cotton Twill Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Patented Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, unstructured, low profile cap. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...

Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Classic Trucker Cap 5 panel cap with buckram front lining, classic mesh back quilted comfort sweatband. 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor. Good for sublimate transfers,...

Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap 5 panel cap with buckram front lining, classic mesh back quilted comfort sweatband. 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor, two tone with...

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Pique-Mesh Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Pique-Mesh Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Cool & Dry Pique-mesh Cap Allows air in and wicks moisture away. 6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. Rounded athletic shape, hard buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 6 sewn...

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Allows air in and wicks moisture away. 6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap with a contrasting color transvisor. Rounded athletic shape, hard buckram is sewn into...

Flexfit headwear - Flexfit Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Baseball Cap Hat

Flexfit headwear - Flexfit Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Baseball Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Baseball Cap Cool & Dry fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows of stitching on visor,...

Flexfit Headwear - Full Camouflage Poplin Baseball Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Full Camouflage Poplin Baseball Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Full Camouflage Poplin Baseball Cap 5 panel poplin cap. Fused buckram, backing sewn into front of the crown. 4" crown, 4 rows of stitching on visor, solid color undervisor. Plastic adjustable...

Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Cap Hat

Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Cap Hat

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Garment Washed Cotton Cap 6 panel, unstructured cap. 3 1/4" crown, 2 gunmetal eyelets on side panels, 4 rows of stitching on visor and matching undervisor. Self-matching fabric...

Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Sandwich Visor Cap

Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Sandwich Visor Cap

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Garment Washed Cotton Sandwich Visor Cap 6 panel, unstructured cap with sandwich visor. 3 1/4" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 4 rows of stitching on visor and matching undervisor.

Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Visor With Sandwich Bill

Flexfit Headwear - Garment Washed Cotton Visor With Sandwich Bill

Flexfit

Product

Flexfit's Garment Washed Cotton Visor With Sandwich Bill 2" crown, self-matching fabric backing for easy embroidery, contrast sandwich, matching undervisor. Self-matching fabric sweatband that...

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