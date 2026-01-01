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Apparel Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Masons Underground

Masons Underground

A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.

Stahls'

Stahls'

STAHLS’ is a world leader specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of heat printing technologies in the custom apparel printing industry. STAHLS’ provides...

Gold Company Profiles

StressfullyYoursStore

StressfullyYoursStore

StressfullyYoursStore.com a 100% LGBTQ+ owned and operated company, today launched its 2024 Election collection. The collection features a variety of t-shirts with designs that celebrate LGBTQ+ pride...

Wild Azalea Boutique

Wild Azalea Boutique

Wild Azalea Boutique — Brief Overview Wild Azalea Boutique is an online-first women’s boutique founded by Ashlyn Fraze that delivers thoughtfully curated apparel, denim, accessories, and...

Company Profiles

360° di Lamberto Piga

360° di Lamberto Piga

We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman and children, classic, sportwear and fashion designs. We...

4346.aggaj

4346.aggaj

This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and promote their own products, 43.46 aggaj has carefully...

Albrizo, Inc.

Albrizo, Inc.

Albrizio Millinery, Inc. has Manufactured wholesale headwear and contact work for the industry for over fifty years, successfully fulfilling all of our clients needs time and time again. We cover all...

Alligator Leather Products

Alligator Leather Products

Alligator Leather Products has been in business since 1995 providing genuine quality alligator leather products worldwide. Every hide and pattern is unique, double stitched with poly cotton thread to...

Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company

Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety, Health Care and Household products in USA since 2009. Our goal...

Booty Covers

Booty Covers

Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers go. The Booty Cover is a Bikini cover-up that gives you a...

Brianna Babywear

Brianna Babywear

Brianna Babywear specialize in the manufacture of 100% pima cotton baby and children clothes from 0 to 6 years old

Butt Covers Clothing Company

Butt Covers Clothing Company

Manufacturer of high quality cotton garments including sleepwear and boxers shorts, Robs.

Cali Luxury

Cali Luxury

Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items: affordable prices.

Caribe Crocs

Caribe Crocs

It all started in July 2002 when three Boulder, Colorado based founders decided to market an unusual shoe developed and manufactured by Foam Creations, Inc. Originally intended as a...

Catch-22bali

Catch-22bali

Bags and sandals producers and wholesaler in bali.

Chic Couture Closet

Chic Couture Closet

We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic look without compromising your sense of individual style.

Cisco Athletic Inc.

Cisco Athletic Inc.

Cisco Athletic designs and manufactures sportswear for athletes on the field, court or mat. Whether you're interested in custom-made wrestling singlets or personalized coaches shirts, Cisco can...

Cool Medics

Cool Medics

We manufacture a very unique cooling product that keeps a wearer or horse cool for 3 to 4 hours at 112 degrees.

Cov'et

Cov'et

Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design House, Cov`et Fashion Gallery and Cov`et Style Productions.

Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions

Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions

Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions conceives, engineers and produces highly designed, sustainable retail displays for the conscientious retailer. Ditto designs extraordinary alternatives to the...

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the best trendy and top quality fashion apparel from more than...

Exo2

Exo2

EXO2 is the world leader in the development of Personal and Local Area Heating Systems. Its Fabroc® textile conducts heat safely and effectively with patented applications in relation to how the...

Flexfit

Flexfit

What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all about. And a few let their flamboyant, headline-grabbing CEOs...

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear, a complete line of beach wear of high quality products. We...

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique baby boy clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing.

Gadfly Tees

Gadfly Tees

A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company that has become the must have item of the season: GADFLY...

Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd

Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd

We're a developing commerical company, dealing with fashion apparel(especially fake fur garments,fashion jeans,fashion T-shirts,and so on), crafts(candles,frames, and so on), home machines.

Greg Lagola

Greg Lagola

Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.

Habana Joe Trading Company

Habana Joe Trading Company

Habana Joe designs upscale men's casual wear, Dock to Dine Apparel.

Hipwear, Inc.

Hipwear, Inc.

Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine, sexy clothes sold in an upscale atmosphere that's a...

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made to couture gowns.   Making and...

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture and sale of kinds of...

Kreitman Knitworks

Kreitman Knitworks

Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business by Henri Bendel. Whimsical knitwear in a colorful fashion...

Kween

Kween

Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's and re-creates them for the modern woman. Kween is...

Leather Apparel Industries PK

Leather Apparel Industries PK

M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide and split leather, in competitive prices and prompt...

Left In Stitches, Inc.

Left In Stitches, Inc.

Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses and startup companies.

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in at least 30 different styles. 

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide high quality manufacturing and services, at the lowest possible...

MaskCraft

MaskCraft

Maker of lightweight, disposable sleeping mask/blindfold. Great for taste testing, sleeping, shift workers, game shows, travel...etc.

Michigan Mittens

Michigan Mittens

It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Connie shared her crazy idea about making warm,...

Moseau

Moseau

Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts. Turning bamboo into fiber is a revolutionary and astounding process, with the...

Napier Enterprises

Napier Enterprises

Napier is the world’s largest developer and distributor of Vehicle Camping Tents. Since president, Roman Napieraj, founded Napier Enterprises in 1990, their products have been changing the way...

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep stocks to...

Nothing to Wear, Inc.

Nothing to Wear, Inc.

Nothing to Wear, Inc is a lifestyle clothing, loungewear, homewear and shoe company based in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia. Exclusive labels: glam souls, link lux, splurge, loungerie, subtle...

Nova Lorraine, LLC

Nova Lorraine, LLC

Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. Nova began her career seeking to become a practicing...

One Dress Project

One Dress Project

Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than 10 years. Mr. Harris is known for designing elegant,...

P&G Leather

P&G Leather

P&G Enterprises proudly presents itself as a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium quality leather garments. Designed as per the latest trends and fashion, our garments are a hit among all...

Paparazzi Chic

Paparazzi Chic

Paparazzi Chic is a t shirt company.

Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd.

Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd.

We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products, special protective clothing, and heat insulation products...

Raza Designs

Raza Designs

Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something beautiful as well as conservative. Raza has plus sizes,...

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