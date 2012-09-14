|
|Masons Underground New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution!
Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.
|Bison Production Company Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,...
|Deanna Marie Label, LLC Chicago, IL
Deanna Marie Label, LLC was founded in Feb. 2017 by Deanna Kuempel, with a strong background in business.
Deanna Marie Label is a rising...
|Michigan Mittens Pontiac, MI
It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper...
|Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Edwardsville, IL
Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company dedicated to providing quality cell phone purses for the connected world. Features include...
|360° di Lamberto Piga Prato, Italy
We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman...
|4346.aggaj New York, NY
This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and...
|Albrizo, Inc. New York, NY
Albrizio Millinery, Inc. has Manufactured wholesale headwear and contact work for the industry for over fifty years, successfully fulfilling...
|Alligator Leather Products Miami, FL
Alligator Leather Products has been in business since 1995 providing genuine quality alligator leather products worldwide. Every hide and...
|Booty Covers Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers...
|Brianna Babywear Canoga Park, CA
Brianna Babywear specialize in the manufacture of 100% pima cotton baby and children clothes from 0 to 6 years old
|Cali Luxury Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices.
Free shipping.
Money back guarantee.
Gorgeous items:...
|Caribe Crocs Ponce, PR
It all started in July 2002 when three Boulder, Colorado based founders decided to market an unusual shoe developed and manufactured by...
|Catch-22bali dps, Indonesia
Bags and sandals producers and wholesaler in bali.
|Chic Couture Closet Toledo, OH
We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic...
|Cisco Athletic Inc. Baltimore, MD
Cisco Athletic designs and manufactures sportswear for athletes on the field, court or mat. Whether you're interested in custom-made wrestling...
|Cool Medics Oceanside, CA
We manufacture a very unique cooling product that keeps a wearer or horse cool for 3 to 4 hours at 112 degrees.
|Cov'et Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design...
|Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions Oakland, CA
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions conceives, engineers and produces highly designed, sustainable retail displays for the conscientious retailer.
|Enewwholesale Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the...
|Exo2 Livingston, United Kingdom
EXO2 is the world leader in the development of Personal and Local Area Heating Systems. Its Fabroc® textile conducts heat safely and effectively...
|Flexfit Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all...
|Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,...
|Frogs Frills and Daffodils Anaheim, Ca
Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique...
|Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company...
|Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd Ningbo, China
We're a developing commerical company, dealing with fashion apparel(especially fake fur garments,fashion jeans,fashion T-shirts,and so on),
crafts(candles,frames,...
|Greg Lagola NY, NY
Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.
|Hipwear, Inc. Campbell, CA
Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine,...
|Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Plain City, OH
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made...
|Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us:
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture...
|Kreitman Knitworks NJ
Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business...
|Kween Los Angeles, CA
Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's...
|Leather Apparel Industries PK Karachi, Pakistan
M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide...
|Left In Stitches, Inc. Arcata, California
Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses...
|Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn. Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in...
|Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide...
|MaskCraft San Antonio, TX
Maker of lightweight, disposable sleeping mask/blindfold. Great for taste testing, sleeping, shift workers, game shows, travel...etc.
|Moseau Tempe, AZ
Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts.
Turning bamboo into...
|Napier Enterprises Niagara Falls, NY
Napier is the world’s largest developer and distributor of Vehicle Camping Tents.
Since president, Roman Napieraj, founded Napier...
|Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd. Ningbo, China
We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons...
|Nothing to Wear, Inc. manhattan beach, CA
Nothing to Wear, Inc is a lifestyle clothing, loungewear, homewear and shoe company based in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia.
Exclusive...
|Nova Lorraine, LLC Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business.
|One Dress Project New York, NY
Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than...
|P&G Leather gurgaon, India
P&G Enterprises proudly presents itself as a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium quality leather garments. Designed as per...
|Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao, China
We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products,...
|Raza Designs Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something...