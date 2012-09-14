PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Manufacturing > Apparel Manufacturing
 
Apparel Manufacturing
Apparel Accessories & Other Apparel Manufacturing
Apparel Knitting Mills
Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing
  
Apparel Manufacturing
Masons Underground Masons Underground New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams. 
Bison Production Company Bison Production Company Alpharetta, GA
Bison Production Company is 100% women owned and NWBOC certified one stop shop for Industrial Safety, Industrial Cleaning, Food Safety,... 
Deanna Marie Label, LLC Deanna Marie Label, LLC Chicago, IL
Deanna Marie Label, LLC was founded in Feb. 2017 by Deanna Kuempel, with a strong background in business. Deanna Marie Label is a rising... 
Michigan Mittens Michigan Mittens Pontiac, MI
It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper... 
Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses Edwardsville, IL
Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company dedicated to providing quality cell phone purses for the connected world. Features include... 
360° di Lamberto Piga 360° di Lamberto Piga Prato, Italy
We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman... 
4346.aggaj 4346.aggaj New York, NY
This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and... 
Albrizo, Inc. Albrizo, Inc. New York, NY
Albrizio Millinery, Inc. has Manufactured wholesale headwear and contact work for the industry for over fifty years, successfully fulfilling... 
Alligator Leather Products Alligator Leather Products Miami, FL
Alligator Leather Products has been in business since 1995 providing genuine quality alligator leather products worldwide. Every hide and... 
Booty Covers Booty Covers Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers... 
Brianna Babywear Brianna Babywear Canoga Park, CA
Brianna Babywear specialize in the manufacture of 100% pima cotton baby and children clothes from 0 to 6 years old 
Butt Covers Clothing Company Butt Covers Clothing Company Crofton, Canada
Manufacturer of high quality cotton garments including sleepwear and boxers shorts, Robs. 
Cali Luxury Cali Luxury Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items:... 
Caribe Crocs Caribe Crocs Ponce, PR
It all started in July 2002 when three Boulder, Colorado based founders decided to market an unusual shoe developed and manufactured by... 
Catch-22bali Catch-22bali dps, Indonesia
Bags and sandals producers and wholesaler in bali. 
Chic Couture Closet Chic Couture Closet Toledo, OH
We specialize in bringing you the very best in design originality with style that is uncompromisingly unique. Our clothing gives you a chic... 
Cisco Athletic Inc. Cisco Athletic Inc. Baltimore, MD
Cisco Athletic designs and manufactures sportswear for athletes on the field, court or mat. Whether you're interested in custom-made wrestling... 
Cool Medics Cool Medics Oceanside, CA
We manufacture a very unique cooling product that keeps a wearer or horse cool for 3 to 4 hours at 112 degrees. 
Cov'et Cov'et Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design... 
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions Oakland, CA
Ditto Sustainable Brand Solutions conceives, engineers and produces highly designed, sustainable retail displays for the conscientious retailer. 
Enewwholesale Enewwholesale Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the... 
Exo2 Exo2 Livingston, United Kingdom
EXO2 is the world leader in the development of Personal and Local Area Heating Systems. Its Fabroc® textile conducts heat safely and effectively... 
Flexfit Flexfit Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all... 
Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,... 
Frogs Frills and Daffodils Frogs Frills and Daffodils Anaheim, Ca
Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique... 
Gadfly Tees Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company... 
Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd Gerui Fashion Co., Ltd Ningbo, China
We're a developing commerical company, dealing with fashion apparel(especially fake fur garments,fashion jeans,fashion T-shirts,and so on), crafts(candles,frames,... 
Greg Lagola Greg Lagola NY, NY
Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York. 
Habana Joe Trading Company Habana Joe Trading Company
Habana Joe designs upscale men's casual wear, Dock to Dine Apparel. 
Hipwear, Inc. Hipwear, Inc. Campbell, CA
Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine,... 
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Plain City, OH
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made... 
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture... 
Kreitman Knitworks Kreitman Knitworks NJ
Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business... 
Kween Kween Los Angeles, CA
Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's... 
Leather Apparel Industries PK Leather Apparel Industries PK Karachi, Pakistan
M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide... 
Left In Stitches, Inc. Left In Stitches, Inc. Arcata, California
Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses... 
Lolli by reincarnation Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in... 
Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide... 
MaskCraft MaskCraft San Antonio, TX
Maker of lightweight, disposable sleeping mask/blindfold. Great for taste testing, sleeping, shift workers, game shows, travel...etc. 
Moseau Moseau Tempe, AZ
Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts. Turning bamboo into... 
Napier Enterprises Napier Enterprises Niagara Falls, NY
Napier is the world’s largest developer and distributor of Vehicle Camping Tents. Since president, Roman Napieraj, founded Napier... 
Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd. Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd. Ningbo, China
We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons... 
Nothing to Wear, Inc. Nothing to Wear, Inc. manhattan beach, CA
Nothing to Wear, Inc is a lifestyle clothing, loungewear, homewear and shoe company based in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia. Exclusive... 
Nova Lorraine, LLC Nova Lorraine, LLC Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. 
One Dress Project One Dress Project New York, NY
Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than... 
P&G Leather P&G Leather gurgaon, India
P&G Enterprises proudly presents itself as a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium quality leather garments. Designed as per... 
Paparazzi Chic Paparazzi Chic Beverly Hills, CA
Paparazzi Chic is a t shirt company. 
Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. Qingdao, China
We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products,... 
Raza Designs Raza Designs Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something... 
ReKsWorld of Imagination ReKsWorld of Imagination pa
www.Ihateterrorists.com art for your imagination.  We have thousands of unique images. 
