PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products & Services

Within Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing

PRODUCTS & SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit Girl's Pink Sleeveless Hoodie Outfit, from Masons Underground
$60.00 - Product
Girl's 100% cotton pink hoodie outfit is pre-washed for softness and retails for $60-$70. Inquire for wholesale pricing
Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt Masons Underground "Angst" design men's T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$35.00 - Product
Men's "Angst" Design T-shirt by masons Underground retails for $35.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. This T-shirt is 100% premium cotton, pre-washed for softness and features an abstact art...
Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt Masons Underground "Dogfaces" Longsleeve Thermal Shirt, from Masons Underground
$45.00 - Product
Bring back the vintage Cool of the Vegas "Rat Pack" with the Masons Underground "Dog Faces" Thermal 100% cotton thermal retails for $45.00, inquire for wholesale pricing
Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt Masons Underground Angst Girls T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$30.00 - Product
Women's "Angst" design T-shirt is 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Features abstract artistic design and retails for $30.00.
Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt Masons Underground Girls Hooded Sweatshirt, from Masons Underground
$60.00 - Product
Women's Yellow Hoodie Sweatshirt and Sweatpants Hoodie retails for $60-$70 Pants retail for $33-$55.00 Inquire for wholesale pricing
Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt Masons Underground Panter Designed Men's T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$40.00 - Product
Men's "Panther" design t-shirt is 100% premium cottn and pre-washed for softness. Retails for $40.00, inquire for wholesale pricing.
Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt Men's "Weapon of Choice" T-shirt, from Masons Underground
$35.00 - Product
Men's "Weapon of Choice" design T-shirt features gothic rock-n-roll inpired image. 100% premium cotton and pre-washed for softness. Retails between $35.00 and $45.00. Inquire for wholesale pricing.
Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt Men's Flur Hooded Sweatshirt, from Masons Underground
$85.00 - Product
Masons Underground Flur Hoodie Sweatshirt retails for $85.00, inquire for wholesale pricing. Flur design on sleeve and inside of hood
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
baby romper baby romper, from Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.
Product
Dear Sir, We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep stocks...
baby wear, children wear baby wear, children wear, from Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.
Product
Dear Sir, We are a professional manufacturer and exporter of babywear and children wear, locating in the coastal city Ningbo. We have our own brand "Anewvee". We also make cussotmer-made design...
babywear, infant clothing babywear, infant clothing, from Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.
Product
Dear Sir, We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep stocks...
batik muffler batik muffler, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
batik picture batik picture, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik T-shirt batik T-shirt, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik T-shirt batik T-shirt, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
batik table cloth batik table cloth, from Wellview Industrial Development LTD
Product
The batik is a craft with the flowers dyed in cloth. The forefathers of Miao,Yao,Buyi ethnic group etc. in the southwest region had already grasped the technique of the batik in Qin and Han Dynasty. According...
Brooch Ballet Slipper Shoes Brooch Ballet Slipper Shoes, from Kreitman Knitworks
$78.00 - Product
Our luxuriously embellished ultrasuede brooch ballet flats are cut low for a sexy look. Be comfortable and look great! These shoes work with everything you own and wish to own! Colors: Black, Brown,...
Bunny Boyfriend Tank Top Bunny Boyfriend Tank Top, from Kreitman Knitworks
Product
2x1 Cotton rib boyfriend tank. Form fitting with chenille bunny appliqué, rhinestone collar and fuzzy ball tail. Wear with our Ingenue Jacket. Hand Wash.
Cake Skirt with Ribbon Drawstring Cake Skirt with Ribbon Drawstring, from Kreitman Knitworks
$99.00 - Product
Flirty Cake Skirt- double layers of baby rib cotton knit, wide waistband with ribbon drawstring. Swingy, fun, flirty! Have your cake and enjoy it, too! Knee length. 100% cotton. Sizes S-L. Colors:...
Cake Trackpants with Ribbon Drawstring Cake Trackpants with Ribbon Drawstring, from Kreitman Knitworks
$108.00 - Product
100% cotton fleece pant with chenille appliqué. Ribbon waist detail. Hand wash. Wear with our Shrug Cardies. Sizes: XS-L Color: Black, Brown Suggested Retail: $108
Cupcake Mini Cupcake Mini, from Kreitman Knitworks
Product
Minis - Cotton Fleece 13"L mini-skirt with chenille rhinestone appliqué. Wear with our Shrugs. Ribbon tie at waist. Hand Wash. Comes in Black or White.
Fashion Gucci Bags Fashion Gucci Bags, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Fashion Gucci Bags E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
gucci classic bags 211970 jolie large tote with signature web gucci classic bags 211970 jolie large tote with signature web, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
32.5 x 17 x 25 cm gucci Includes:Gucci Dust bag, Gucci Care Booklet, Gucci Price Tag, Authenticity Card and Serial Number Card. E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Heels,Sneakers,Hiking Shoes,Slippers,etc. Heels,Sneakers,Hiking Shoes,Slippers,etc., from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of shoes.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you. E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website:...
kids t-shirt kids t-shirt, from Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.
Product
Lingerie, corsets, garters, bustiers, babydolls, gowns Lingerie, corsets, garters, bustiers, babydolls, gowns, from Romantique gifts
$16.00 - Product
Lounge or Pj Pants Lounge or Pj Pants, from Butt Covers Clothing Company
Product
100% cotton pants in yarn died plaids many plaids to chooose from in youth and adult sizes. Boxers shorts also available.
Men's Clothing Men's Clothing, from U.S.MALE Inc.
$18.00 - Product
A sense of freedom, fun, and fashion is evident in every design. Much thought is taken with each print featuring imagery, quotes, and figures for the past and present that are distinctively American. The...
Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Model No:Men SportsWear ProductName:Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit Product Origin:Chongqing,China Payment Terms:T/T, Paypal, Western Union, L/C Supply Ability: 300,000-400,000sets/month Delivery Lead...
Red Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Toe 150mm Red Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Toe 150mm, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Color: Red Material: Eel Height: 150mm covered heel with a 50mm platform E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Red One Shoulder Evening Dresses PD2805 Red One Shoulder Evening Dresses PD2805, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Material:Chiffon color:Red neckline:One-Shoulder length:Long silhouette:Sheath E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Ribbed Tank Top Shirt with Chenille Applique & Swarovski® Rhinestones Ribbed Tank Top Shirt with Chenille Applique & Swarovski® Rhinestones, from Kreitman Knitworks
$99.00 - Product
As seen on the October 23, 2005 Episode of ABC's Hit Show, Desperate Housewives 2x1 Cotton rib boyfriend tank. Form fitting with chenille appliqué highlighted with Swarovski® rhinestones.
Royal Gator Boyfriend Tanktop Royal Gator Boyfriend Tanktop, from Kreitman Knitworks
Product
2x1 cotton rib boyfriend tank. Form fitting with chenille applique with rhinestones. Polka dot ribbon shoulder detail. Hand Wash.
T-Shirt T-Shirt, from True View Trading International
Product
Tank Top with Cake Applique Tank Top with Cake Applique, from Kreitman Knitworks
$95.00 - Product
Cake Boyfriend Tank Top  100% cotton tank top with chenille cake design appliqué and rhinestones.  Hand Wash. Wear with our Glitter Baby Squash Colored Cardigan.  Sizes:...
Tulip Shrug Tulip Shrug, from Kreitman Knitworks
Product
Wear with our Bunny Boyfriend, Stripe Halter or anything in the closet. Supple cotton acrylic. Dry Clean.
Wholesale Bags & other Accessories Wholesale Bags & other Accessories, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Brand Bags and other Accessories. Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page. Contact us freely if any questions. We are pleased to be...
Wholesale Black Strapless Evening Dresses SO0109 Wholesale Black Strapless Evening Dresses SO0109, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$165.00 - Product
Material:Satin color:Black neckline:Strapless length:Short back:Zippered-Back E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Blue Jewel Cheap Flower Girl Dresses FD2708 Wholesale Blue Jewel Cheap Flower Girl Dresses FD2708, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$59.99 - Product
Material:Satin color:Blue neckline:Jewel length:Tea-Length back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Blue Sweetheart 2012 New Bridesmaid Dresses Wholesale Blue Sweetheart 2012 New Bridesmaid Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$105.00 - Product
Material:Chiffon color:Blue neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Blue Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2929 Wholesale Blue Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2929, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$166.76 - Product
Material:Satin color:Blue neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Christia Louboutin Yolanda Spikes 120 Blue Peep-toe Pumps Wholesale Christia Louboutin Yolanda Spikes 120 Blue Peep-toe Pumps, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Color: Blue Material: Leather Height: 120mm/ 5 inches heel with 15mm/ 0.5 inch sloped platform E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Clothing Online Wholesale Clothing Online, from Enewwholesale
$5.00 - Product
Offer wholesale women's fashion clothing and apparel online at very reasonable prices at Enewwholesale.com located in Los Angeles.
Wholesale Evening Dresses PD4145 Wholesale Evening Dresses PD4145, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Evening Dress.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you. E-mail:...
Wholesale Fashion Fitflop Slippers Wholesale Fashion Fitflop Slippers, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Glamorous flower cut–out leather thong sandal; Open toe and heel let feet feel free; Buckle-fastening ankle strap for a more secure feeling; Slim toe post; Soft leather lining; Ultra-comfortable...
Wholesale Flower Girl Dresses Wholesale Flower Girl Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Flower Girl Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you. E-mail:...
Wholesale Green Halter Evening Dresses Wholesale Green Halter Evening Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$145.00 - Product
Material:Chiffon color:Green neckline:Halter length:Short back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Hermes Birkin Bags Gray Clemence Leather Gold Hardware Wholesale Hermes Birkin Bags Gray Clemence Leather Gold Hardware, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale Hermes Birkin Bags Gray Clemence Leather Gold Hardware E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Wholesale Ivory Halter 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6700 Wholesale Ivory Halter 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6700, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$171.85 - Product
Material:Satin color:Ivory neckline:Halter length:Long silhouette:Princess-Ball-Gown E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
wholesale Ivory Strapless 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6734 wholesale Ivory Strapless 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6734, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$173.70 - Product
Material:Taffeta color:Ivory neckline:Strapless length:Long back:Corset-Lace-up-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Products & Services 1 - 50 of 63 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help