Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers go. The Booty Cover is a Bikini cover-up that gives you a...
Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business by Henri Bendel. Whimsical knitwear in a colorful fashion...
Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's and re-creates them for the modern woman. Kween is...
The USM collection is the answer to Victoria's Secret, providing brand recognition in men's loungewear that speaks confidence, strength and sex appeal and fun. By pioneering the counterpart to the 3...