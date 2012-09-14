|
|
|
|Masons Underground New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution!
Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.
|
|360° di Lamberto Piga Prato, Italy
We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman...
|
|Booty Covers Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers...
|
|Brianna Babywear Canoga Park, CA
Brianna Babywear specialize in the manufacture of 100% pima cotton baby and children clothes from 0 to 6 years old
|
|Cali Luxury Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices.
Free shipping.
Money back guarantee.
Gorgeous items:...
|
|Cov'et Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design...
|
|Enewwholesale Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the...
|
|Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,...
|
|Frogs Frills and Daffodils Anaheim, Ca
Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique...
|
|Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company...
|
|Greg Lagola NY, NY
Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.
|
|Hipwear, Inc. Campbell, CA
Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine,...
|
|Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Plain City, OH
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made...
|
|Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us:
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture...
|
|Kreitman Knitworks NJ
Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business...
|
|Kween Los Angeles, CA
Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's...
|
|Leather Apparel Industries PK Karachi, Pakistan
M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide...
|
|Left In Stitches, Inc. Arcata, California
Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses...
|
|Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn. Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in...
|
|Moseau Tempe, AZ
Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts.
Turning bamboo into...
|
|Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd. Ningbo, China
We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons...
|
|Nothing to Wear, Inc. manhattan beach, CA
Nothing to Wear, Inc is a lifestyle clothing, loungewear, homewear and shoe company based in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia.
Exclusive...
|
|Nova Lorraine, LLC Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business.
|
|One Dress Project New York, NY
Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than...
|
|P&G Leather gurgaon, India
P&G Enterprises proudly presents itself as a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium quality leather garments. Designed as per...
|
|Raza Designs Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something...
|
|Romantique gifts Modbury North, Australia
Romantique gifts Manufacture and Wholesale Designer Lingerie.
Elegant and flaunty to sexy and daring is the lingerie...
|
|Sassybax
A privately held company located in southern California, Sassybax is the brainchild of Amanda Horan Kennedy. In 2004, she introduced...
|
|Shopshop.com pomona, ca
Manufacturer of Wedding, bridesmaid and formal Dresses.
Prom Dresses
Internet's premiere source for prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses,...
|
|Smarts Garment Co., Ltd
Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China!
We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China.
|
|Spunky Sprout Weston, Fl
Spunky Sprout (children's apparel) fuses modern designs with cool caricatures to create a unique organic baby line with a multicultural...
|
|Suspect Toluca Lake, CA
Suspect is a Premium Contemporary Men's Apparel based in Los Angeles, catering to the young JetSet of America.
|
|True View Trading International Dhaka, Bangladesh
True View Trading International is a Manufacturer and leading Buying house based in Dhaka,Bangladesh. We assist both the buyer and seller...
|
|U.S.MALE Inc. Los Angeles, CA
The USM collection is the answer to Victoria's Secret, providing brand recognition in men's loungewear that speaks confidence, strength...
|
|Wellview Industrial Development LTD SHENSHEN, China
Founded in HongKong, a professional manufacturer and exporter of batik pictures, batik mufflers, batik T-shirts, batik table clothes,...
