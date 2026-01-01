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Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Masons Underground

Masons Underground

A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams.

Gold Company Profiles

Wild Azalea Boutique

Wild Azalea Boutique

Wild Azalea Boutique — Brief Overview Wild Azalea Boutique is an online-first women’s boutique founded by Ashlyn Fraze that delivers thoughtfully curated apparel, denim, accessories, and...

Company Profiles

360° di Lamberto Piga

360° di Lamberto Piga

We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman and children, classic, sportwear and fashion designs. We...

Booty Covers

Booty Covers

Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers go. The Booty Cover is a Bikini cover-up that gives you a...

Brianna Babywear

Brianna Babywear

Brianna Babywear specialize in the manufacture of 100% pima cotton baby and children clothes from 0 to 6 years old

Butt Covers Clothing Company

Butt Covers Clothing Company

Manufacturer of high quality cotton garments including sleepwear and boxers shorts, Robs.

Cali Luxury

Cali Luxury

Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items: affordable prices.

Cov'et

Cov'et

Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design House, Cov`et Fashion Gallery and Cov`et Style Productions.

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale

Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the best trendy and top quality fashion apparel from more than...

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear, a complete line of beach wear of high quality products. We...

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Frogs Frills and Daffodils

Our creative toddler clothing, cool baby clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing make us your baby depot for cool infant clothes, unique baby boy clothes and colorful cotton infant clothing.

Gadfly Tees

Gadfly Tees

A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company that has become the must have item of the season: GADFLY...

Greg Lagola

Greg Lagola

Greg Lagola is a designer of menswear. His collection is available at Takashimaya new York.

Habana Joe Trading Company

Habana Joe Trading Company

Habana Joe designs upscale men's casual wear, Dock to Dine Apparel.

Hipwear, Inc.

Hipwear, Inc.

Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine, sexy clothes sold in an upscale atmosphere that's a...

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns

Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made to couture gowns.   Making and...

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture and sale of kinds of...

Kreitman Knitworks

Kreitman Knitworks

Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business by Henri Bendel. Whimsical knitwear in a colorful fashion...

Kween

Kween

Kween by Kelly Markiewicz is a new clothing line that reflects vintage fashions. Kween takes one of a kind looks from the 50's, 60's, 70's and 80's and re-creates them for the modern woman. Kween is...

Leather Apparel Industries PK

Leather Apparel Industries PK

M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide and split leather, in competitive prices and prompt...

Left In Stitches, Inc.

Left In Stitches, Inc.

Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses and startup companies.

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation

Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in at least 30 different styles. 

Moseau

Moseau

Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts. Turning bamboo into fiber is a revolutionary and astounding process, with the...

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

Ningbo V-baby Co., Ltd.

We supply V-Baby brand babywear to worldwide. V-baby items are in sizes from 0 to 24 months / 56-86cm, fashionable and various for all seasons and occasions. We update collections. Keep stocks to...

Nothing to Wear, Inc.

Nothing to Wear, Inc.

Nothing to Wear, Inc is a lifestyle clothing, loungewear, homewear and shoe company based in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia. Exclusive labels: glam souls, link lux, splurge, loungerie, subtle...

Nova Lorraine, LLC

Nova Lorraine, LLC

Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. Nova began her career seeking to become a practicing...

One Dress Project

One Dress Project

Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than 10 years. Mr. Harris is known for designing elegant,...

P&G Leather

P&G Leather

P&G Enterprises proudly presents itself as a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium quality leather garments. Designed as per the latest trends and fashion, our garments are a hit among all...

Paparazzi Chic

Paparazzi Chic

Paparazzi Chic is a t shirt company.

Raza Designs

Raza Designs

Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something beautiful as well as conservative. Raza has plus sizes,...

Romantique gifts

Romantique gifts

Romantique gifts Manufacture and Wholesale Designer Lingerie. Elegant and flaunty to sexy and daring  is the  lingerie that we carry, Think Funky, and Quality.With the most up to...

Sassybax

Sassybax

A privately held company located in southern California, Sassybax is the brainchild of Amanda Horan Kennedy.  In 2004, she introduced a collection of bras that bears the company name to help...

Shopshop.com

Shopshop.com

Manufacturer of Wedding, bridesmaid and formal Dresses. Prom Dresses Internet's premiere source for prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, prom gowns, bridesmaid gowns, bridal gown, wedding dresses...

Smarts Garment Co., Ltd

Smarts Garment Co., Ltd

Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China! We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China. We have been in the garment line for years. We have our own...

Spunky Sprout

Spunky Sprout

Spunky Sprout (children's apparel) fuses modern designs with cool caricatures to create a unique organic baby line with a multicultural reflection. Spunky Sprout’s objective is to encourage...

Suspect

Suspect

Suspect is a Premium Contemporary Men's Apparel based in Los Angeles, catering to the young JetSet of America. 

Tirupati Metal Industries

Tirupati Metal Industries

Manufacturer of leather fittings, gifts & novelty of lether etc

True View Trading International

True View Trading International

True View Trading International is a Manufacturer and leading Buying house based in Dhaka,Bangladesh. We assist both the buyer and seller in meeting their customer needs at the optimum point of...

U.S.MALE Inc.

U.S.MALE Inc.

The USM collection is the answer to Victoria's Secret, providing brand recognition in men's loungewear that speaks confidence, strength and sex appeal and fun. By pioneering the counterpart to the 3...

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Wellview Industrial Development LTD

Founded in HongKong, a professional manufacturer and exporter of  batik pictures, batik mufflers, batik T-shirts, batik table clothes, and other similar batiik items.

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