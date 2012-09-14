|
|
|
|
beauty accessory and make up accessory, from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited
$0.00 - Product
all kind of manicure sets, nail care products and beauty accessories: such as make up brush, cosmetic scissors, tweezers...
|
|
|
|
Fashion Gucci Bags, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Fashion Gucci Bags
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
gucci classic bags 211970 jolie large tote with signature web, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
32.5 x 17 x 25 cm gucci
Includes:Gucci Dust bag, Gucci Care Booklet, Gucci Price Tag, Authenticity Card
and Serial Number Card.
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Heels,Sneakers,Hiking Shoes,Slippers,etc., from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of shoes.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website:...
|
|
|
|
Manicure set and nail care products with PVC, PP pouch, from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited
$0.00 - Product
deferent quality level manicure set and nail care implements with colourful PVC packaging. such as: women travel manicure set, promotional gift products, wooden nail file, metal nail file, paper...
|
|
|
|
Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Model No:Men SportsWear
ProductName:Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit
Product Origin:Chongqing,China
Payment Terms:T/T, Paypal, Western Union, L/C
Supply Ability: 300,000-400,000sets/month
Delivery Lead...
|
|
|
|
nail care production and personal care items, from Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited
$0.00 - Product
different quality level of manicure set and nail care implement with various packaging, such as real leather, PU, aluminiumn case, PVC , PP, wooden...
|
|
|
|
|
Red Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Toe 150mm, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Color: Red
Material: Eel
Height: 150mm covered heel with a 50mm platform
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Red One Shoulder Evening Dresses PD2805, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Material:Chiffon
color:Red
neckline:One-Shoulder
length:Long
silhouette:Sheath
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Bags & other Accessories, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Brand Bags and other Accessories. Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page. Contact us freely if any questions. We are pleased to be...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Black Strapless Evening Dresses SO0109, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$165.00 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Black
neckline:Strapless
length:Short
back:Zippered-Back
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Blue Jewel Cheap Flower Girl Dresses FD2708, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$59.99 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Blue
neckline:Jewel
length:Tea-Length
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Blue Sweetheart 2012 New Bridesmaid Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$105.00 - Product
Material:Chiffon
color:Blue
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Blue Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2929, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$166.76 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Blue
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Evening Dresses PD4145, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Evening Dress.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Fashion Fitflop Slippers, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Glamorous flower cut–out leather thong sandal;
Open toe and heel let feet feel free;
Buckle-fastening ankle strap for a more secure feeling;
Slim toe post;
Soft leather lining;
Ultra-comfortable...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Flower Girl Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Flower Girl Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Green Halter Evening Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$145.00 - Product
Material:Chiffon
color:Green
neckline:Halter
length:Short
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Ivory Halter 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6700, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$171.85 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Ivory
neckline:Halter
length:Long
silhouette:Princess-Ball-Gown
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
wholesale Ivory Strapless 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6734, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$173.70 - Product
Material:Taffeta
color:Ivory
neckline:Strapless
length:Long
back:Corset-Lace-up-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Ivory Strapless Elegant Wedding Dresses WD6954, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$170.99 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Ivory
neckline:Strapless
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4239, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$174.63 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Ivory
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Red Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6000, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$175.72 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Red
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Long
back:Corset-Lace-up-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Red V-Neck Evening Dresses PD2983, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Material:Stretch-Satin
color:Red
neckline:V-Neck
length:Long
back:Open-Back-Backless
silhouette:Sheath
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Sports Wear, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Wholesale kinds of Sports Wear.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Wedding Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$166.89 - Product
Wholesale kinds of Wedding Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.
E-mail:...
|
|
|
|
Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$167.02 - Product
Material:Satin
Color:White
Neckline:Sweetheart
Length:Long
Back:Zippered-Back
Silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$175.00 - Product
Material:Satin
Color:White
Neckline:Sweetheart
Length:Long
Back:Zippered-Back
Silhouette:Sheath
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
|
wholesale White V-Neck 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4193, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$173.45 - Product
Material:Satin
Color:Any
Neckline:V-Neck
Length:Long
Back:Zippered-Back
Silhouette:Mermaid
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
|
|
|
|
Wholesale Yellow Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2915, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
$95.00 - Product
Material:Satin
color:Yellow
neckline:Sweetheart
length:Tea-Length
back:Zippered-Back
silhouette:A-Line
E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com
MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com
Website: www.weddingdressorder.com