Leather & Allied Product Manufacturing
Footwear Manufacturing
Leather & Hide Tanning & Finishing
Luggage Manufacturing
Personal Leather Good (except Women's Handbag & Purse) Manufacturing
Women's Handbag & Purse Manufacturing
  
Leather & Allied Product Manufacturing
4346.aggaj 4346.aggaj New York, NY
This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and... 
Aliza Exports Pvt. Ltd. Aliza Exports Pvt. Ltd. Kanpur, India
Manufacturer & Exporters of Saddlery/Harness in Synthetic & Leather. Horse Rugs & all strapping Goods. Dog Coats/Jackets, Leads/Collars... 
Amazing Belt Buckles Amazing Belt Buckles Los Angeles, CA
Fashion belt buckles, belts and accessories at wholesale prices. Includes licensed designs such as Superman and Batman belt... 
Catch-22bali Catch-22bali dps, Indonesia
Bags and sandals producers and wholesaler in bali. 
Gokova Leather Co. Gokova Leather Co. Izmir, Turkey
Gokova Leather Co. , a Sepiciler Group Company, is recognized as one the leaders of Turkish manufacturers in the leather garments and finished... 
Idea Overseas Idea Overseas kanpur, India
We are India based manufacturer/exporter of Leather Cords & Laces. Having acquired the technical knowledge of the production formally... 
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited LONDON, United Kingdom
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is... 
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture... 
Leather Apparel Industries PK Leather Apparel Industries PK Karachi, Pakistan
M/S Leather Apparel Industries, is a manufacturer and exporters dealing in all kinds of Leather Working Gloves in goatskin/sheepskin, cowhide... 
Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Manufacturing Sourcing LLC Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide... 
ORANGe-Bali ORANGe-Bali Denpasar, Indonesia
We feel great pleasure to introduce ourselves as an Exporter and Manufacturer of all kinds of Balinese handmade crafts based handicraft... 
Primco International Primco International Kanpur, India
We are manufacturer & exporter of leather, leather goods, Saddlery, equestrian & belts. We ensure to provide total customer satisfaction... 
Purses Purses Cupertino, CA
Shop online for purses and designer handbags from many of the top brands including Vera Bradley, Fossil, Guess, Michael Kors, Coach, Fendi,... 
Rhode Island Textile, Co. Rhode Island Textile, Co. Pawtucket, RI
In business since 1913, we are the 2nd largest provider of shoe care, accesories and laces in the USA behind onlt sara Lee.  We manufacture... 
Terrida Terrida Spinea, Italy
Known the world over for unmistakable quality, timeless detail and an Italian eye for artistic beauty. Terrida is famous for unique and... 
Tirupati Metal Industries Tirupati Metal Industries KOLKATA, India
Manufacturer of leather fittings, gifts & novelty of lether etc 
