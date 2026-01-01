Products & Services

Within Women's Handbag & Purse Manufacturing

Products & Services

beauty accessory and make up accessory

beauty accessory and make up accessory

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00Product

all kind of manicure sets, nail care products and beauty accessories: such as make up brush, cosmetic scissors, tweezers...

Fashion Gucci Bags

Fashion Gucci Bags

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Fashion Gucci Bags E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

gucci classic bags 211970 jolie large tote with signature web

gucci classic bags 211970 jolie large tote with signature web

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

32.5 x 17 x 25 cm gucci Includes:Gucci Dust bag, Gucci Care Booklet, Gucci Price Tag, Authenticity Card and Serial Number Card. E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website:...

Heels,Sneakers,Hiking Shoes,Slippers,etc.

Heels,Sneakers,Hiking Shoes,Slippers,etc.

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Wholesale kinds of shoes.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you. E-mail:...

Manicure set and nail care products with PVC, PP pouch

Manicure set and nail care products with PVC, PP pouch

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00Product

deferent quality level manicure set and nail care implements with colourful PVC packaging.  such as: women travel manicure set, promotional gift products, wooden nail file, metal nail file,...

Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit

Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Model No:Men SportsWear ProductName:Men‘s Red SportsWear Suit Product Origin:Chongqing,China Payment Terms:T/T, Paypal, Western Union, L/C Supply Ability: 300,000-400,000sets/month Delivery...

nail care production and personal care items

nail care production and personal care items

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00Product

different quality level of manicure set and nail care implement with various packaging, such as real leather, PU, aluminiumn case, PVC , PP, wooden...

Professional manicure and travel set for men

Professional manicure and travel set for men

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00Product

professional manicure and travel set , a ideal gift for men.

Red Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Toe 150mm

Red Christian Louboutin Lady Peep Toe 150mm

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Color: Red Material: Eel Height: 150mm covered heel with a 50mm platform E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Red One Shoulder Evening Dresses PD2805

Red One Shoulder Evening Dresses PD2805

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Material:Chiffon color:Red neckline:One-Shoulder length:Long silhouette:Sheath E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

shoe shining kit and travel accessories

shoe shining kit and travel accessories

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

$0.00Product

all kind of travel accessories and kits. such as shoe shining kit, shoe care products...

Wholesale Bags & other Accessories

Wholesale Bags & other Accessories

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Wholesale kinds of Brand Bags and other Accessories. Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page. Contact us freely if any questions. We are pleased to...

Wholesale Black Strapless Evening Dresses SO0109

Wholesale Black Strapless Evening Dresses SO0109

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$165.00Product

Material:Satin color:Black neckline:Strapless length:Short back:Zippered-Back E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Blue Jewel Cheap Flower Girl Dresses FD2708

Wholesale Blue Jewel Cheap Flower Girl Dresses FD2708

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$59.99Product

Material:Satin color:Blue neckline:Jewel length:Tea-Length back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Blue Sweetheart 2012 New Bridesmaid Dresses

Wholesale Blue Sweetheart 2012 New Bridesmaid Dresses

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$105.00Product

Material:Chiffon color:Blue neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Blue Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2929

Wholesale Blue Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2929

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$166.76Product

Material:Satin color:Blue neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Christia Louboutin Yolanda Spikes 120 Blue Peep-toe Pumps

Wholesale Christia Louboutin Yolanda Spikes 120 Blue Peep-toe Pumps

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Color: Blue Material: Leather Height: 120mm/ 5 inches heel with 15mm/ 0.5 inch sloped platform E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Evening Dresses PD4145

Wholesale Evening Dresses PD4145

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Wholesale kinds of Evening Dress.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of...

Wholesale Fashion Fitflop Slippers

Wholesale Fashion Fitflop Slippers

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Glamorous flower cut–out leather thong sandal; Open toe and heel let feet feel free; Buckle-fastening ankle strap for a more secure feeling; Slim toe post; Soft leather...

Wholesale Flower Girl Dresses

Wholesale Flower Girl Dresses

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Wholesale kinds of Flower Girl Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of...

Wholesale Green Halter Evening Dresses

Wholesale Green Halter Evening Dresses

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$145.00Product

Material:Chiffon color:Green neckline:Halter length:Short back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Hermes Birkin Bags Gray Clemence Leather Gold Hardware

Wholesale Hermes Birkin Bags Gray Clemence Leather Gold Hardware

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Wholesale Hermes Birkin Bags Gray Clemence Leather Gold Hardware E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Ivory Halter 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6700

Wholesale Ivory Halter 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6700

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$171.85Product

Material:Satin color:Ivory neckline:Halter length:Long silhouette:Princess-Ball-Gown E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

wholesale Ivory Strapless 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6734

wholesale Ivory Strapless 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6734

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$173.70Product

Material:Taffeta color:Ivory neckline:Strapless length:Long back:Corset-Lace-up-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Ivory Strapless Elegant Wedding Dresses WD6954

Wholesale Ivory Strapless Elegant Wedding Dresses WD6954

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$170.99Product

Material:Satin color:Ivory neckline:Strapless length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD3745

wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD3745

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Material:Satin color:Ivory neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line Email: sherhou002@hotmail.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website:www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4239

Wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4239

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$174.63Product

Material:Satin color:Ivory neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Zippered-Back silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD5753

Wholesale Ivory Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD5753

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$174.11Product

Material: Satin color: Ivory neckline: Sweetheart length :Long back: Zippered-Back E-mail:hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Red Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6000

Wholesale Red Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD6000

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$175.72Product

Material:Satin color:Red neckline:Sweetheart length:Long back:Corset-Lace-up-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Red V-Neck Evening Dresses PD2983

Wholesale Red V-Neck Evening Dresses PD2983

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Material:Stretch-Satin color:Red neckline:V-Neck length:Long back:Open-Back-Backless silhouette:Sheath E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Sports Wear

Wholesale Sports Wear

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Product

Wholesale kinds of Sports Wear.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of...

Wholesale Wedding Dresses

Wholesale Wedding Dresses

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$166.89Product

Wholesale kinds of Wedding Dresses.Interested parts,please find more details in each catalogue in Products & Service page.Contact us freely if any questions.We are pleased to be on service of you.

Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses

Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$175.00Product

Material:Satin Color:White Neckline:Sweetheart Length:Long Back:Zippered-Back Silhouette:Sheath E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses

Wholesale White Sweetheart 2012 New Wedding Dresses

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$167.02Product

Material:Satin Color:White Neckline:Sweetheart Length:Long Back:Zippered-Back Silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale White Sweetheart Couture Wedding Dresses WD2012

Wholesale White Sweetheart Couture Wedding Dresses WD2012

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$174.54Service

Material:Satin color:White neckline:Sweetheart length:Long silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

wholesale White V-Neck 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4193

wholesale White V-Neck 2012 New Wedding Dresses WD4193

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$173.45Product

Material:Satin Color:Any Neckline:V-Neck Length:Long Back:Zippered-Back Silhouette:Mermaid E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN: sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

Wholesale Yellow Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2915

Wholesale Yellow Sweetheart Evening Dresses PD2915

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

$95.00Product

Material:Satin color:Yellow neckline:Sweetheart length:Tea-Length back:Zippered-Back silhouette:A-Line E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com

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