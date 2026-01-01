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Women's Handbag & Purse Manufacturing

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4346.aggaj

4346.aggaj

This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and promote their own products, 43.46 aggaj has carefully...

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is professional in manufacturing  shoe shine kits, manicure...

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture and sale of kinds of...

Purses

Purses

Shop online for purses and designer handbags from many of the top brands including Vera Bradley, Fossil, Guess, Michael Kors, Coach, Fendi, and many more.

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