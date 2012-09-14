PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Leather & Allied Product Manufacturing > Women's Handbag & Purse Manufacturing
 
Women's Handbag & Purse Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Women's Handbag & Purse Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
4346.aggaj 4346.aggaj New York, NY
This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and... 
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited LONDON, United Kingdom
Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is... 
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Jolan Trading Co., Ltd Chongqing, China
About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture... 
Purses Purses Cupertino, CA
Shop online for purses and designer handbags from many of the top brands including Vera Bradley, Fossil, Guess, Michael Kors, Coach, Fendi,... 
Companies 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help