Company Profiles 4346.aggaj This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and promote their own products, 43.46 aggaj has carefully... Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is professional in manufacturing shoe shine kits, manicure... Jolan Trading Co., Ltd About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture and sale of kinds of... Purses Shop online for purses and designer handbags from many of the top brands including Vera Bradley, Fossil, Guess, Michael Kors, Coach, Fendi, and many more.