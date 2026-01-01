Products & Services

Within Wood Product Manufacturing

Products & Services

Butcher blocks

Butcher blocks

Lafor Wood Products

Product

1", 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" or 36-1/2" wide x 2', 4', 6', 8', 10' long buthcer blocks countertops and kitchen islands. Species available: maple, cherry, walnut,...

CRANE PAIR

CRANE PAIR

Binny Exports

$150.00Product

Excellent aluminum product for the purpose of garden decoration.

driver bit magnetizer

driver bit magnetizer

Carbide Processors

$7.13Product

The most powerful driver bit magnetizer on the market! The patented Mag Ring will slip over and magnetize any 1/4" steel shank, including: *All types of 1/4" driver bits, *Nut Drivers, *Hex...

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts

Edge glued panels, short stock, furniture parts

Lafor ltd

Product

Hardwood edge glued panels for furniture industry: table tops, countertops, buthcer blocks, shelves, cabinet doors, headboards. Species available: beech wood, oak, cherry, maple, walnut, locust wood,...

end grain butcher blocks

end grain butcher blocks

Lafor Wood Products

Service

4" thick, 26-1/2" wide and 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain butcher blocks.

End grain butcher blocks

End grain butcher blocks

Lafor Wood Products

Product

4" thick x 26-1/2" wide x 36-1/2" long maple and beech wood end grain bucther blocks.

End grain butcher blocks

End grain butcher blocks

Lafor ltd

Product

Edge grain butcher blocks, 3", 4" thick, dimensions upon request. Species available: beech wood, maple.

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Filter Unit- CP 1000

Carbide Processors

$599.00Product

Filter Units > CP 1000 High performance, long life, low cost A submersible pump drops in the sump and pumps though a bag filter. This gives very good filtering and very good filter life in light...

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Filter Unit- CP 2000

Carbide Processors

$1,198.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Filter Unit- CP 2002

Carbide Processors

$2,038.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002 One-month filter life in saw shops. Best model for saw & tool shops. This unit is the result of seven years of constant development with the input of a couple hundred...

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Filter Unit- CP 2020

Carbide Processors

$2,398.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2020 4 times filter life of 2002 - Mighty Max motor add $480. The CP 2020 has 6 times the capacity of the CP 2002) is solid, proven, hardworking, and has a huge capacity. The...

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Filter Units- CP 2002-2

Carbide Processors

$2,454.00Product

Filter Units > CP 2002-2 3 way - Turn 2 valves and filter 2 sumps - Mighty Max motor add $480. Makes it very easy to switch from one sump to the other by just switching two valves. Not good for...

Filter Units- CP 3000

Filter Units- CP 3000

Carbide Processors

$2,158.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000 with 3 rd filter- ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Filter Units- CP 3000 Mighty Max Motor

Carbide Processors

$2,638.00Product

Filter Units > CP 3000- Mighty Max Motor with Mighty Max motor – ultra clean filtering & long filter life. The third filter services as a polishing filter for ultra clean coolant.

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Filter Units- Lab Unit

Carbide Processors

$1,798.00Product

Filter Units > Lab Unit Optical shops, general lens grinding & other uses where appearance is essential. Quiet, clean pump and clean, white professional cover

Filter Units- Turbo

Filter Units- Turbo

Carbide Processors

$4,385.00Product

Filter Units > Turbo A customer requested "silo" unit in stainless steel. This unit holds 10 - 10" filters or 5 - 20" filters. This gives an exceptionally large number of...

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Filter Units- Wall Mount

Carbide Processors

$675.00Product

Filter Units > Wall Mount Unit Same life & effective filtering as CP 2002 - runs off coolant pump on grinder. This unit mounts on the wall and uses the coolant pump on the grinder. Most...

Final Cut Saw Blade

Final Cut Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$67.46Product

Final Cut Saw Blade 10”x 40T x 5/8” bore, 0.070” plate, 0.104” kerf carbide tipped Precision Blade

Hardwood floorings

Hardwood floorings

Lafor ltd

Product

Solid wood flooring planks, 3/4' thick, 6" wide, RL, T&G, unfinished. Species available: beech wood, maple, cherry, walnut, hornbeam, black locust, ash tree.

Hardwood lumber

Hardwood lumber

Lafor ltd

$0.00Product

Hardwood lumber, kiln dried, rough or S2S, 4/4, 8/4, 10/4 (25mm, 50mm, 60mm), FAS and SEL&BTR. Species available: beech wood, maple, oak, ash tree, basswood.

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set

Jack Rabbit Drill and Drive Set

Carbide Processors

$35.70Product

Jack Rabbit Drill and Driver Set Comes with 4 sizes of 4- fluted countersinks(3- 3/8", 1- 1/2"), 4 drill bits- (7/64", 1/8", 9/64", 5/32" ), JACK RABBIT LOCKING BODY FOR...

Kitchen islands

Kitchen islands

Lafor Wood Products

Product

Wood kitchen islands, 1-1/2', 2' thick x 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8' long. Species available: maple, beeh, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust, whitebeam.

LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL

LADY STATUE WITH LONG TAIL

Binny Exports

$50.00Product

Home Decorative girl on black stone.

LongLife Saw Blades

LongLife Saw Blades

Carbide Processors

Product

Advanced Material and Innovation in Tooling Combine to make a better Saw Blade: Our advanced Cermet II material and the finest Saw plate double tensioned to ensure the flatest structure combine to...

LongLife Saw Blades

LongLife Saw Blades

Carbide Processors

Product

LongLife Saw Blades are made from exceptionally high grade steel plate paired with advanced cermet II saw tips that last longer and are more resistant to breakage. LongLife Saw Blades can be run at...

Raised Panel Router Bits

Raised Panel Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$57.33Product

Southeast Tool Raised Panel Router Bits at a great price. Exceptional Tools, Quality crafted, and discounted well below the retail price. 1/2" Shank Diameter, 3 1/4" Cutting Diameter, and 1...

Replacement Sanding Discs

Replacement Sanding Discs

Carbide Processors

$15.30Product

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 11 1/4" diameter for 12" Saw Blades. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade

Sanding discs for 10" Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$13.50Product

Final Cut 9" Abrasive Sanding disc for 10" Saw Blade- Pack of 2. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one time.

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade

sanding discs for 7 1/4" saw blade

Carbide Processors

$10.80Product

Final Cut Abrasive Sanding Discs 6 5/8" disc for 7 1/4" Saw Blade. Fully patented and proven successful in cutting and sanding your work piece all at one time.

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade

Sanding discs for 8 1/2" Saw Blade

Carbide Processors

$20.70Product

Final cut abrasive sanding discs 7 7/8" sanding disc for 8 1/2" Saw Blades. Pack of 4 sanding discs. Fully patented and proven successful in sanding and cutting your workpiece all at one...

Stairs, stair treads

Stairs, stair treads

Lafor ltd

Product

Wood stair treads; open stair teads or stair cases. Dimensions upon request. Speciea available: beech, maple, cherry, walnut, oak, black locust.

Steamer deck chair with wheel

Steamer deck chair with wheel

An Hoa Furniture Co., Ltd

$69.50Product

* PLACE OF DELIVERY : Quy Nhon Port , VIETNAM * PAYMENT : IRREVOCABLE L/ C AT SIGHT . * Packing: in 5-ply carton box * Shipment: 45 days after L/C opening date.

Whiteside Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$9.41Product

Whiteside Router Bits on Sale- as low as $9.41 for a Solid Carbide Single Flute Router Bit. Take an extra 20% off the sale price for all Solid Carbide Single and Double Flute Whiteside Router Bits.

Whiteside Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits

Carbide Processors

Product

Whiteside Router Bits - Wood Magazines Top Pick For Carbide Router Bits. Choose from over 1,000 Whiteside Router Bits including Solid Carbide Straight Router Bits, Spiral router Bits, Carbide Tipped...

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Mortise Bits

Carbide Processors

$13.82Product

Whiteside Mortise Router Bits- rated number one by fine woodworking magazine. We've discounted these exceptional Router Bits so that everyone can enjoy a great quality tool.

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Rail and Stile Bits

Carbide Processors

$107.52Product

Stile and Rail Whiteside Router Bits. Choose from Round, Ogee, Bead, Straight, Traditional, and Classical Patterns of Stile and Rail Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Company- Rated number one in...

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- Rated number one in producing durable, high quality Carbide Router Bits. Straight Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2"...

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly

Whiteside Router Bits- Tongue and Groove Assembly

Carbide Processors

$47.04Product

Whiteside Router Bits Tongue and Groove Assembly has a 1/2" Shank, 9/32" Tongue Width, and 1/2"-13/16" Material Thickness. Whiteside Router Bits are rated number one in producing...

Whiteside Router Bits- Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- rated number one in producing durable, High quality Carbide Router Bits. Vee Panel Tongue and Groove Router Bits have a 1/2"...

Whiteside Router Bits- Wedge Tongue and groove Router Bits

Whiteside Router Bits- Wedge Tongue and groove Router Bits

Carbide Processors

$100.80Product

Wedge Tongue and Groove Router Bits from Whiteside Machine Co.- Rated number one for producing durable, high quality Carbide Router Bits.

Windows scantling, finger jointed beams.

Windows scantling, finger jointed beams.

Dales Production

$1.00Product

Windows scantling 72 x 86, and other. Laminated glued finger jointed beams and panels. Door blanks rails. Engineered timber and structural timber. Siberian pine (redwood, pinus sylvestris). Glue D4...

worktops

worktops

Lafor Wood Products

Service

Sturdy beech wood work tops, 1-1/2", 2", 3" thick x 26-1/2" and 36-1/2" wide x 4', 6', 8', 10' long.

Products & Services 1 - 42 of 42