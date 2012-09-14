Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00 - Service

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...

Diamond Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00 - Service

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.00 - Service

Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...

Emerald Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$199.00 - Service

Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...

Frankfurt International Book Fair , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$350.00 - Service

Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.

Full Colour Business Cards , from Delhiprinter.com

$40.00 - Product

Our regular print products : Business Cards, Letter Heads, Envelopes, Brochures, Posters, Folders, offset printing - Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch...

Full Colour Envelopes (9" x 4") , from Delhiprinter.com

$90.00 - Product

- Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00 3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00 4. 1000 full color Envelopes...

Full Colour Letter Heads , from Delhiprinter.com

$90.00 - Product

- Price list - 1. 1000 full color Business cards USD 40.00 2. 1000 8.5 inch x 11 inch flyers 4/4 color USD 250.00 3. 1000 full color Letter Heads USD 90.00 4. 1000 full color Envelopes...

Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00 - Service

Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated covers...

Professional Copy-editing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.02 - Service

Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis with...

Ruby Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$599.00 - Service

Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...