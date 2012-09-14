Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...

Diamond Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...

eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.00

Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...

Emerald Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$199.00

Our Emerald package provides you with 1 book format (8.5x5.5) and 2 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. System generated sale sheets and press...

Frankfurt International Book Fair , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$350.00

Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.

Pearl Full-Color Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00

Our Pearl full-color publishing package comes standard with a host of options and services already included, such as professional layout and design of the interior artwork and text, quality laminated covers...

Professional Copy-editing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$0.02

Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis with...

Ruby Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$599.00

Our Ruby package provides you with 9 book formats and 16 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...