|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cadmium 5N , cadmium 6N, from Special Coverings
Product
Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium(Cd 6N) with a degree of purity of 99,9999.
We provide all necessary certificates and further...
|
|
|
|
|
non ferrous metal products, from Graceteen International Co.Ltd
Product
We sell
1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.)
2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy)
3)Mg alloy
4)high purity metal and...
|
|
|
|
non ferrous metal scrap, from Graceteen International Co.Ltd
Product
We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap.
|
|Products & Services 1 - 8 of 8
|Page: 1