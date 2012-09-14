PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Primary Metal Manufacturing
 
Primary Metal Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Alumina & Aluminum Production & Processing
Foundries
Iron & Steel Mills & Ferroalloy Manufacturing
Metals Brokers
Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum) Production & Processing
Precious Metals Mining & Processing
Steel Product Manufacturing from Purchased Steel
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Primary Metal Manufacturing
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Wilmington, DE
M. Davis and Sons VTi by MDavis 5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company 
Omachron Omachron Hampton, Canada
At the Omachron® family of companies, we combine imagination, advanced research, hard work, and a genuine concern for the future of... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Bracebridge Engineering UK Bracebridge Engineering UK Bermingham, United Kingdom
Bracebridge has been supplying quality presswork to companies in the UK and Europe from its Birmingham base for over 25 years working with... 
CES/K Corporation CES/K Corporation Las Vegas, NV
CES/K Corporation is an International Wire and Cable Manufacturer, providing its' customers with a Worldwide Supply of Products & Solutions... 
Graceteen International Co.Ltd Graceteen International Co.Ltd RiZhao, China
We are Graceteen International Co.LTD. We buy non ferrous metal scrap,esp NiSn scrap and Sn scrap. We sell 1)Ti, Ta,Nb, Mo,W products(wire,... 
Hebei Anping Desheng Hardware & Wire Mesh Co., Ltd Hebei Anping Desheng Hardware & Wire Mes... Hengshui, China
Hebei Anping Desheng Wire Mesh Co.,Ltd is located in Anping county which has the good reputation ... 
Indian Metals & Alloys Mfg. Co. Indian Metals & Alloys Mfg. Co. KOLKATA, India
COPPER & COPPER ALLOY PRODUCTS IN ANY SHAPES & SIZES 
InoxKing s.r.l. InoxKing s.r.l. Lodi, Italy
INOXKING produces and sells stainless steel 18/10 Aisi 304 drums from 3 to 100 litres for edible oils and alimentary liquids. 
Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Mahoney Foundries, Inc. Kendallville, IN
Mahoney Foundry, an aluminum foundry with a 37,100 square foot facility, is located in Kendallville, Indiana. Mahoney Foundry can produce... 
Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited Mingfa Tech Manufacturing Limited Dongguan, China
Overview MingfaTech Manufacturing Limited, an LED thermal solution leading provider, headquartered in Dongguan City of China, who is a... 
NKM NKM Moscow, Russia
We supply high purity cadmium metal ingots of the following marks: 6N (99,9999%) and 7N (99,99999%). All marks have appropriate certificates. 
Precision Metalform Ltd Precision Metalform Ltd Port Coquitlam, Canada
Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture. 
Reliant Marking Tools Manufacturer Birmingham UK Reliant Marking Tools Manufacturer Birmi... Birmingham, United Kingdom
Reliant Marking Tools Manufacturer Birmingham UK aims to provide the highest standards of marking and tooling services to meet what you... 
Source India Source India AHMEDABAD, India
Source India is specalised in sourcing of finished cast & forgredcomponents in Aluminium Aluminium Bronze, Manganese Bronze, Brass,... 
Special Coverings Special Coverings Russia
Our company offers larger quantity of high purity cadmium (Cd 5N) with a degree of purity of 99,999 and cadmium (Cd 6N) with a degree of... 
Companies 1 - 15 of 15 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help