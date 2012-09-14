PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CNC Machining CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
EDM EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
Presswork Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
ProFab Lite ProFab Lite, from Applied Production, Inc.
$0.00 - Product
Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005. ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret punch...
Toolmaking Toolmaking, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Service
Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...
