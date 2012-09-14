Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Electronic & Electrical Instrument Enclosures , from Hane Instruments Ltd

Product

Cabinets, Enclosures & Instrument Panels: Hane Instruments specialise in the fabricaton of electrical & electronic enclosures and instrument panels for a range of applications including computing,... Laser Cutting & Profiles , from DMS Laser Profiles Ltd

Service

MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser cutters,... Powder Coating & Metal Finishing , from Hane Instruments Ltd

Service

Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as... Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers , from Hane Instruments Ltd

Service

Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established... ProFab Lite , from Applied Production, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

Get ProFab Lite Sheet Metal CAM Software absolutely FREE when 5,000 people register by September 30, 2005. ProFab Lite is a simple, easy to use, interactive sheet metal CAM system for CNC turret punch... Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

