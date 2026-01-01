Company Profiles Applied Production, Inc. Our vision is to increase the productivity of Sheet Metal Fabricators through technology. Our mission is to provide the most technically advanced software tools for the design and manufacture of... DMS Laser Profiles Ltd Welcome To DMS Laser Profiles Ltd LASER CUTTING Based in Maidenhead, Berkshire, DMS Laser Profiles provide sub-contract laser cutting servces to clients across the South of England. Operating... Hane Instruments Ltd Hane Instruments are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers based in Slough with a paint finishing plant in Bognor Regis. PerlamSheetMetal PerlamSheetMetal based in Wallington, Surrey, specialise in the manufacture and production of fine limit and general sheet metal work for the electronic, lighting, medical and associated industries.