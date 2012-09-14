Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN... Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched... Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel... Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic... Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets , from Raducons Impex srl

Product

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic... Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

