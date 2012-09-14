PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Hardware Manufacturing

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Aluminum Alloy Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) They are light and have high load strength 4) Very good wear and corrosion feature 5) Material: 6061 T4 ( EN...
Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Horizontal Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting, the cross rod facilitates the brackets mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched...
Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Stainless Steel Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature, good strength under heavy operation conditions 4) Material: stainless steel...
Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Standard Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: steel, smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets Welded Air Conditioning Wall Brackets, from Raducons Impex srl

Characteristics: 1) Very high quality and a long life 2) Fast and easy mounting 3) Very good wear and corrosion feature 4) Material: smooth, etched sheet, protected by phosphating and electrostatic...
Products 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help