Casting , from FOX VPS LTD

Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt... CNC Machining , from Trout Tool Company Limited

1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm) EDM , from Trout Tool Company Limited

1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,... Fire Fighting Monitors , from FOX VPS LTD

We have been producing fire fighting monitors and foam proportioning systems for over 20 years. We manufacture the Chubb monitor as well as a range of our own derivative products. As well as refurbishing... Hydraulic Cylinders , from FOX VPS LTD

We produce a range of standard and special application hydraulic cylinders for uses such as foundation piling rigs, fork lift trucks, tunneling machines, drilling rigs, presses, waste compactors, aircraft... Machining , from FOX VPS LTD

We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology. * Normal Batch... Milling , from Jenkins Engineering Services

2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm. New 2002 & 2005 Number of Tools: 30 off Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software. Linear rapid Traverse... Presswork , from Trout Tool Company Limited

Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With... Toolmaking , from Trout Tool Company Limited

Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements... Turning , from Jenkins Engineering Services

1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000 Horizontal CNC Lathe Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm. New 2000 Max Diameter through bore: 66mm X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm. 1998 Machine. Products & Services 1 - 10 of 10 Page: 1

