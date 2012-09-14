Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Electrophoretic Coating , from Metal Colours Limited

Electrophoretic Paint: An automatic electrophoretic paint (E-coat) plant with a process window of 1.5m x 0.9m x 0.3m and a maximum load capacity of 250Kg. E-coat offers high corrosion resistance coupled... Zinc Nickel Plating , from Metal Colours Limited

Zinc-Nickel Plating: One automatic rack plant with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 0.9m x 1.1m. One large automatic barrel process plant with 1.2m cylinder. Both plants are operating an alkaline zinc-nickel... Zinc Plating , from Metal Colours Limited

Zinc Plating: Three automatic rack plants with a maximum process window of 3.6m x 1.5m x 0.7m. Two large automatic barrel process plants with 1.2m cylinders. The process solutions are alkaline non-cyanide...


