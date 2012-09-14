|
ACF 700 Cementing and Fracturing Unit, from SC Petal SA
Product
Triplex plunger pump:- max. working pressure: 1050 bar- max. theoretical output: 2047 l/min- max. power at 700 bar: 428 PH- max. input speed: 2100 r.p.m.- plunger range: 85; 100; 115 mm- suction dia: 6...
Combination Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Combination Valves: Standard combinations of Pilot Operated Check Valves and Relief Valves. Combination Valves invariably have neater installations than the collection of single valves that they replace.
Manifold & Banjo Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Manifold & Banjo Valves: Manifold and Banjo mounted valves fit directly to the cylinder or motor giving added security, safety and neatness of installation. Most of HAC's P O Check and Overcentre Valves...
Overcentre Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Overcentre Valves: Used to lock cylinders positively into position and to prevent load runaway during cylinder or motor movement.
Variations:
Single or Dual Valves. Selection dependant on the geometry...
PO Check Valve, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Pilot Operated Check Valves: Spool Control Valves inherently leak allowing cylinders to drift. The inclusion of a P O Check Valve in the circuit will positively lock a cylinder in position.
Variations:...
Relief Valves, from Hydraulic Actuators & Controls
Product
Relief Valves: Control system pressures - can be used to vent direct to tank or for crossline applications.
Variations:
Direct Acting. Simplest Relief Valve - good dirt tolerance.
Differential...