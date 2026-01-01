Products & Services Barbed Wire Making Machinery Bumra Industrial Corporation Product The group of barbed wire with unidirectional twist require take up unit of rotary type and this is placed below the table of the barbing unit and mounted on the stands on which the Bumra barbing unit... Manufacturing Services Nagasree Engineers and Consultants Service We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting); Packaging machines; Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment...