Products & Services

Within Agriculture, Construction, & Mining Machinery Manufacturing

Products & Services

Barbed Wire Making Machinery

Barbed Wire Making Machinery

Bumra Industrial Corporation

Product

The group of barbed wire with unidirectional twist require take up unit of rotary type and this is placed below the table of the barbing unit and mounted on the stands on which the Bumra barbing unit...

Manufacturing Services

Manufacturing Services

Nagasree Engineers and Consultants

Service

We take orders for manufacturing services in the following areas: Machine tools(Cutting);  Packaging machines;  Automobile : spare parts, Casting, forging and machining Farm equipment...

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