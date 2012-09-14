|
Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
2-in-1 handheld game
Poker & Black Jack
use 2 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell or box
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 classic TV games
(NTSC or PAL)
Packing : Window Box
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
Option : with IR function
us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play
use 3 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : window box
games list :
IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
1) Texas Hold'em
2) Black Jack
3) Roulette
4) Craps
5) Slots
use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
5-in-1 board game
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell
game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers
D.I.Y. Kit game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Do It Yourself Kit game
with key holder
use 2xAG10 batteries (included)
packing : clamshell
game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc
IR TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game
use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule,
and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller.
packing : clamshell
Karate Fighter, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Karate Fighter
use 3 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell
1 or 2 players
Option :
- Flashlights
- Vibration controller
Mini bus, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Brick game with ball-chain
9999-in-1
use 2xAG13 batteries (included)
packing : clamshell
Mini X-game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Mini X-game
use 1xAG3 battery (included)
packing : blister card
game : Soccer, Basketball, Tennis & Bowling.
Sudoku hand held, from Master Leader International Ltd
Product
KS-928 Sudoku Hand Held
battery : 2 x AG13 (included)
9x9 grid with White, Black & Matellic color selection
SUDOKU TV 2-players, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
SUDOKU TV Plug-n-Play
with 2 controllers
use 4 x AA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell
1 or 2 Players
Texas Hold'em Poker, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00 - Product
Texas Hold'em Poker
use 2 x AAA batteries (not included)
packing : clamshell