Products & Services

Within Electronic Gaming Products

Products & Services

2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack

2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional

25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc

5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play

5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)

5-in-1 TV Board game

5-in-1 TV Board game

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers

D.I.Y. Kit game

D.I.Y. Kit game

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

Do It Yourself Kit game with key holder use 2xAG10 batteries (included) packing : clamshell game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc

IR TV Plug-n-Play

IR TV Plug-n-Play

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule, and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller. packing : clamshell

Karate Fighter

Karate Fighter

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

Karate Fighter use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 players Option : - Flashlights - Vibration controller

Mini bus

Mini bus

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

Brick game with ball-chain 9999-in-1 use 2xAG13 batteries (included) packing : clamshell

Mini X-game

Mini X-game

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

Mini X-game use 1xAG3 battery (included) packing : blister card game : Soccer, Basketball, Tennis & Bowling.

Sudoku hand held

Sudoku hand held

Master Leader International Ltd

Product

KS-928 Sudoku Hand Held battery : 2 x AG13 (included) 9x9 grid with White, Black & Matellic color selection

SUDOKU TV 2-players

SUDOKU TV 2-players

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

SUDOKU TV Plug-n-Play with 2 controllers use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 Players

Texas Hold'em Poker

Texas Hold'em Poker

Master Leader International Ltd

$0.00Product

Texas Hold'em Poker use 2 x AAA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell

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