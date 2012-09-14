PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack 2-in-1 Poker & Black Jack, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
2-in-1 handheld game Poker & Black Jack use 2 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell or box
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
25 in 1 classic TV games (NTSC or PAL) Packing : Window Box use 4 x AA batteries (not included) Option : with IR function us$ 1.50 per pc will be add on the cost
25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional 25-in-1 TV Plug-n-Play Traditional, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
25 in 1 TV Plug-n-Play use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : window box games list : IQ game, shooting ... etc
5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play 5-in-1 Casino TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
1) Texas Hold'em 2) Black Jack 3) Roulette 4) Craps 5) Slots use 3xAA batteries (not included)
5-in-1 TV Board game 5-in-1 TV Board game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
5-in-1 board game use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell game list : Mancala - Backgammon - Snake & Ladders - Ludo - Animal Checkers
D.I.Y. Kit game D.I.Y. Kit game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Do It Yourself Kit game with key holder use 2xAG10 batteries (included) packing : clamshell game list : Car Racing, Soccer ... etc
IR TV Plug-n-Play IR TV Plug-n-Play, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
IR TV Plug-n-Play with 25-in-1 bulit-in game use 4xAA batteries (not included) for consule, and 4xAA batteries (not included) for controller. packing : clamshell
Karate Fighter Karate Fighter, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Karate Fighter use 3 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 players Option : - Flashlights - Vibration controller
Mini bus Mini bus, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Brick game with ball-chain 9999-in-1 use 2xAG13 batteries (included) packing : clamshell
Mini X-game Mini X-game, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Mini X-game use 1xAG3 battery (included) packing : blister card game : Soccer, Basketball, Tennis & Bowling.
Sudoku hand held Sudoku hand held, from Master Leader International Ltd

KS-928 Sudoku Hand Held battery : 2 x AG13 (included) 9x9 grid with White, Black & Matellic color selection
SUDOKU TV 2-players SUDOKU TV 2-players, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
SUDOKU TV Plug-n-Play with 2 controllers use 4 x AA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell 1 or 2 Players
Texas Hold'em Poker Texas Hold'em Poker, from Master Leader International Ltd
$0.00
Texas Hold'em Poker use 2 x AAA batteries (not included) packing : clamshell
