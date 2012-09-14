|
Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95 - Product
Polished brass frame with high gloss rosewood base
High accuracy quartz movement
Long life AA battery included
Size: 5 5/8" x 6"
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in a glossy...
Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95 - Product
Polished solid brass desk clock and pen
Armillary sphere design creates adjustable viewing angles
High accuracy quartz movement
Long life battery included
Size: 3 7/8" x 6 1/8"
Lifetime...
Executive Billable Hour Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95 - Product
Seiko Movement
Expandable gold tone metal band
Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in a square hinged pillow box covered in black alligator leatherette
Comes...
The Billable Hour Classic Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95 - Product
Seiko Movement
Padded black leather band
Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing
Lifetime Limited Warranty
Packaged in an understated black gift box
Comes in men's and women's sizes