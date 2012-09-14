PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock Billable Hour Brass Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95 - Product
Polished brass frame with high gloss rosewood base High accuracy quartz movement Long life AA battery included Size: 5 5/8" x 6" Lifetime Limited Warranty  Packaged in a glossy...
Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock Billable Hour Silver Desk Clock, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95 - Product
Polished solid brass desk clock and pen Armillary sphere design creates adjustable viewing angles High accuracy quartz movement Long life battery included Size: 3 7/8" x 6 1/8" Lifetime...
Executive Billable Hour Watch Executive Billable Hour Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$54.95 - Product
Seiko Movement Expandable gold tone metal band Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing Lifetime Limited Warranty Packaged in a square hinged pillow box covered in black alligator leatherette  Comes...
The Billable Hour Classic Watch The Billable Hour Classic Watch, from The Billable Hour Company
$49.95 - Product
Seiko Movement Padded black leather band Water resistant polished alloy gold tone casing Lifetime Limited Warranty Packaged in an understated black gift box Comes in men's and women's sizes
